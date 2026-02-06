How to protect a loved one's identity after death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When someone you love passes away, the to-do list can feel endless. There are legal steps, financial paperwork and emotional weight all happening at once. What many families do not realize is that identity protection rarely makes those lists, even though it should.

Scammers actively target the identities of people who have died. They rely on delays, data gaps and the assumption that someone else is handling it. Janet from Indiana recently reached out with a question many families quietly worry about but rarely ask.

My husband just passed away in December. There are lists upon lists of things to do to wrap up his estate, but nothing that tells me how to lock down his identity now that he's gone so that fraudsters cannot use it. Maybe our government is efficient enough to report to all of the credit bureaus that he is deceased, but I don't want to bet my financial security on it. We both have our credit frozen with all three agencies, but is there more that I should do? Thank you. — Janet in Indiana

Janet's instincts are exactly right. The system often does not work as cleanly as people expect.

What the government and credit bureaus do and don't do

When someone dies, Social Security is usually notified by the funeral home. That step helps, but it does not automatically secure a person's financial identity.

Here is what often surprises families:

Credit bureaus are not synchronized in real time

A death notice does not instantly stop fraud attempts

Scammers specifically target recently deceased individuals

Gaps between systems create opportunities for misuse

In short, relying on automation alone leaves room for problems.

What you've already done right

Before adding more steps, it matters to acknowledge what Janet already did correctly.

Credit freezes with all three bureaus

Early awareness of identity risks

Taking action before fraud appears

When speed matters, credit locks — different from freezes — give you instant on/off control. That combination puts someone well ahead of most families.

Steps to protect a loved one's identity after death

Once the immediate paperwork is underway, these practical steps help close the gaps scammers look for. None of them is super complicated, but together they create a much stronger layer of protection.

1) Add a deceased flag to credit files

Even with a credit freeze in place, this step adds another layer of protection that lenders see immediately.

Contact Equifax, Experian and TransUnion and ask them to mark the credit file as deceased. Each bureau may request:

A copy of the death certificate

Proof that you are the surviving spouse or executor

Once the flag is added, fraudulent applications become much harder to process because lenders are alerted upfront. A credit lock provides the same blocking effect, but with real-time control; this can matter when you're managing a deceased estate or responding quickly to lender requests.

2) Monitor identity activity while you manage everything else

This is where many checklists fall short. Credit freezes and deceased flags help, but identity misuse can still surface in other ways.

Fraud attempts may appear as:

Account takeovers

Unauthorized credit inquiries

Use of personal data outside traditional credit

That is why ongoing monitoring still matters.

Why identity theft protection helps at this stage

Identity theft protection focuses on identity protection rather than just credit scores, which makes it especially useful after a loss.

Monitors for misuse tied to your loved one's information

Sends alerts if something suspicious appears

Includes fraud support if action is needed

Reduces the burden of constant manual checks

One of the best parts of my pick for top identity theft service is its all-in-one approach to safeguarding your personal and financial life. It includes identity theft insurance of up to $1 million per adult to cover eligible losses and legal fees, plus 24/7 U.S.-based fraud resolution support with dedicated case managers ready to help restore your identity fast. It also combines three-bureau credit monitoring with an instant credit lock that lets you quickly lock down your Experian file right from the app.

See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft at Cyberguy.com.

3) Secure sensitive documents during estate administration

Estate administration often requires sharing paperwork, which is where identity leaks can happen.

Lock down and limit access to:

Death certificate copies

Social Security numbers

Old tax returns

Insurance and pension records

Only share what is required and keep track of where documents go.

4) Watch mail and phone calls for warning signs

Small signals often reveal fraud attempts early.

Pay close attention to:

Bills or collection notices in their name

Credit card or loan offers

Bank or government letters you did not expect

Calls asking to verify personal information

If something feels off, pause before responding and verify the source independently.

Kurt's key takeaways

Protecting a loved one's identity after death is one more responsibility no one prepares you for. It is not about mistrusting the system. It is about protecting yourself during a time when you are already carrying enough. Janet's question reflects what many families experience quietly. Identity protection does not end when life does, and scammers know that grief creates gaps. Taking a few extra steps now can spare you months or even years of stress later. You are not being overly cautious. You are being careful at a moment when the system does not always move fast enough to keep up with real life.

If you have handled an estate or are planning ahead, have you taken steps to protect a loved one's identity after death, or is this something you are just learning about now? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

