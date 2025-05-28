Expand / Collapse search
Airport News & Updates

Transportation Department deploying artificial intelligence to spot air traffic dangers, Duffy says

New technology analyzing 'hot spots' nationwide following fatal January collision that killed 67 people

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blames Biden admin for dated air traffic control system Video

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blames Biden admin for dated air traffic control system

Fox News chief Washington correspondent Mike Emanuel has the latest on Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's statements about recent air traffic control incidents on 'Special Report.'

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently announced that artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to detect and address air traffic risks, following a slew of near-misses and fatal plane crashes across the country.

Duffy told FOX 5 DC that officials are implementing AI to "identify and address potential air traffic risks nationwide," potentially aiding in preventing tragedies like the fatal Jan. 29 midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) that claimed the lives of 67 people.

Following the Potomac River crash, which involved a commercial plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter, Duffy announced a plan to build a new "state-of-the-art" traffic control system that will equip locations with better technology to reduce outages, improve efficiency and reinforce safety.

Duffy told FOX 5 that when investigators were looking into how to prevent collisions, they asked themselves, "Are there any other DCAs out there?"

MISPLACED ANTENNA CAUSED MILITARY CONTROLLERS TO LOSE CONTACT WITH BLACK HAWK NEAR DCA: REPORT

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaking

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference following up on the issuance of the National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report on the mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, on Tuesday, March 11. Duffy later announced a new "state of the art" air traffic control system. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) previously said it identified 15,214 instances of planes getting alerts about helicopters in close proximity near DCA between October 2021 and December 2024.

TWO PLANES DO 'GO-AROUNDS' TO AVOID MILITARY HELICOPTER NEAR REAGAN WASHINGTON NATIONAL AIRPORT

Duffy said the Department of Transportation is now using AI to "help us analyze different hot spots in the country" and take action "before you have the tragedy of what we saw on the 29th of January."

It is unclear how hot spots are being identified, and which safety concerns AI is being used to search for.

Passengers walk through Newark Airport

Passengers arrive at Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey on May 7, 2025. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

FAA 'PERMANENTLY RESTRICTING' WASHINGTON HELICOPTER TRAFFIC AFTER FATAL MIDAIR COLLISION NEAR DC AIRPORT

It is also uncertain if the new technology could be used to address recent staffing concerns and outages at Newark Liberty Internal Airport, which Duffy attributed to the previous administration's transfer of airspace control from New York to Philadelphia.

"We have an antiquated and old air traffic control system, anywhere from 25 to 35 [years old], 40 years old in some places. It is in desperate need of a brand new build," Duffy said during a news conference on Wednesday. 

A sign marks the entrance to the FAA headquarters

AI is not being used to identify "hot spots" in U.S. airspaces. (J. David Ake/Getty Images)

"The last administration signed a 15-year contract to upgrade the telecom [wiring with fiber lines]," he continued. "It shows how there was not a focus on the true issues that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was facing… We are not going to pass the buck. We're actually going to fix it. We're going to do the work, to make sure that we do have a state-of-the-art air traffic control system."

The Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.