Major airline expands passenger test that holds flights to help prevent missed connections

American Airlines is continuing to test an AI-powered system designed to delay departing flights, so that passengers have a better chance of making their connections.

The airline announced back in May 2025 the technology would be tested at its Dallas-Fort Worth hub.

It has since expanded the program to additional airports, including Los Angeles International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Miami International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

For travelers, the changes could mean fewer missed connections in some cases.

The system analyzes real-time data to identify flights that have passengers at risk of missing their next departure — and determines whether holding the flight briefly could help those travelers make their connection.

Passengers are notified by automated text when a flight is held, including details on how long the plane will wait at the gate, American Airlines’ spokesperson Luisa Barrientos Flores told Afar.

The flights will be held, on average, for 10 minutes, Flores said.

Some travelers say they’ve already experienced the system firsthand.

In a Reddit post, one passenger described receiving a notification after the first flight was delayed. The notice said the connecting flight would wait at the gate.

The traveler described feeling especially relieved, as he or she had a tight layover and was worried about missing the connection, particularly since it was the last flight of the night.

The user noted that the text message arrived as soon as the plane landed.

The text detailed how long the connecting flight would be held.

United Airlines has rolled out new technology as well that's aimed at helping passengers make tight connections.

The updates build on technology the airline has been using for several years, according to the company.

In a December 2025 press release, United said it rolled out personalized features that provide step-by-step directions to connecting gates, estimated walking times, real-time flight updates and guidance for longer layovers.

The app also notifies passengers when United is able to hold a departing flight for travelers facing especially tight connections.

Fox News Digital reached out to American Airlines for further comment about its program.