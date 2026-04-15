5 worrisome privacy clauses hidden in smart home devices

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Many of the apps and devices we use every day contain privacy terms most people never read. Yet those clauses often allow extensive data harvesting, behavioral tracking and long-term storage of personal information. Some even allow companies to access recordings or share data with partners.

The reality is simple. Smart devices inside your home and car can build detailed profiles about your daily life. Your schedule. Your habits. Even your conversations. One way I explain this to people is simple. Your phone knows where you go. Your smart home knows what you do when you get there. I unpack how this works in everyday life on my Beyond Connected podcast at getbeyondconnected.com. In many cases, these devices are not just reacting to you. They are actively logging, analyzing, and storing your behavior by default, often without you realizing it.

Let's walk through five privacy clauses that surprise most people. We will start with number five and count down to the most unsettling one.

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Clause No. 5: 'We log and share your driving data'

Today's vehicles are no longer just transportation. Many now operate as connected computers on wheels. Connected vehicle platforms and systems, such as Android Automotive OS, collect large amounts of telemetry data.

That can include:

Vehicle speed

Seat usage

Climate controls

Location and trip data

Researchers have found that vehicles may gather dozens or even hundreds of data points during normal driving. In some cases, researchers found that vehicle speed can be logged as frequently as 25 times per second, creating a highly detailed record of how you drive.

What this means for drivers

Your car may know:

Where you drive

When you drive

How aggressively you accelerate or brake

Which seats are occupied

That data can be used to infer stops, turns, and even risky driving behavior. In some cases, it may also be shared with third parties for advertising, insurance, or financing purposes. In other words, your vehicle can create a detailed picture of your driving behavior and routines. Many drivers never realize how much information their car collects.

Clause No. 4: 'We track what you watch'

Your television may be one of the most active data collectors in your home. Many smart TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, and Roku use a technology called Automatic Content Recognition, often shortened to ACR.

ACR can analyze what appears on your screen across:

Streaming apps

Cable television

Gaming consoles

HDMI devices

This technology works in real time, identifying what you are watching and reporting that information back to the company. Some policies even state that snippets of audio or video may be shared with third parties to match ads to your viewing. Some lawsuits have alleged that certain TVs capture screenshots extremely frequently to identify content.

Why this matters

Your TV can learn:

What shows you watch

When you watch them

How long you stay on each program

Which devices you connect to the TV

That means the show you binge, the time you watch it, and even how long you stay engaged can be packaged and sold to advertisers almost instantly. That viewing data may then be shared with advertising partners to build detailed marketing profiles.

Clause No. 3: 'We track your behavior and location'

Video doorbells are designed to increase home security. Yet they can also gather large amounts of behavioral data. Devices like the Ring Video Doorbell may automatically collect information such as:

Device identifiers

Browsing activity

Usage patterns

Timestamps

Privacy disclosures also show that these devices can collect geolocation data, IP addresses, and details about the devices connected to your network.

What that data can reveal

Over time, a doorbell camera can build a timeline that shows:

When you leave home

When deliveries arrive

How often visitors come

Which devices connect to your network

Put together, this creates a detailed map of your daily routine, including when you are home, when you are away, and how your household operates. Individually, these signals seem harmless. Together, they can reveal detailed patterns about your household. If an account is ever compromised, that data can act as a blueprint of your life, not just a camera feed.

Clause No. 2: 'Humans may review your recordings'

Some smart devices store recordings that help improve voice recognition and AI systems. Devices that may store recordings include:

Amazon Echo smart speakers

Ring video doorbells

Past regulatory findings have raised concerns about how companies manage that stored data. In some cases, recordings may be accessed by:

Human reviewers

Contractors

Internal teams that are training AI systems

Some company disclosures state that a small number of recordings may be reviewed by research and development teams to improve products and services.

Why this clause raises eyebrows

The goal of human review is often to improve voice assistants or detect errors. Still, many users never realize that recordings captured inside their homes may be reviewed by people. That means a conversation in your living room or a clip from your front door could be seen or heard by someone you have never met. Transparency about how this process works remains an ongoing discussion across the tech industry.

Clause No. 1: 'We store your voice indefinitely'

Voice assistants sit quietly in kitchens, bedrooms, and living rooms waiting for their wake word. Devices like the Amazon Echo process voice commands in the cloud.

According to company disclosures, voice interactions can include:

Audio recordings sent to cloud servers

Transcripts stored in your account

Voice data used to improve services

In many cases, these recordings are saved by default and can remain stored indefinitely unless you manually delete them or change your settings.

Why this is the most surprising clause

Over time, your voice assistant may accumulate years of audio interactions. That can include everything from grocery lists and song requests to conversations you did not even realize were captured. That history can reveal daily routines, requests, shopping habits, and personal questions. Most people never review or delete those recordings.

Why smart devices are a privacy multiplier

Each individual device collects only part of the picture. Together, they can reveal an astonishing amount of detail about your life. Smart devices inside your home and vehicle may capture:

Conversations

Daily schedules

Viewing habits

Location history

Visitor patterns

Voice biometrics

Combined, this data allows companies to build extremely detailed behavioral profiles. That is why privacy experts call connected homes a data multiplier. In many cases, the value of that data is part of the business model, helping offset the cost of the devices themselves.

5 privacy moves to take back control of your tech

The good news is you still have ways to reduce how much information your devices collect. Here are a few practical steps that can make a big difference.

No. 5: Audit your app permissions

Start by reviewing what access your apps have to your devices. If you use smart home apps like Ring, also check in-app privacy settings such as Control Center and turn off sharing with third parties where available.

On iPhone

Open Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Select Location Services , Microphone or Camera

, or Review which apps have access

Whenever possible, set location access to While Using the App rather than Always.

On Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

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Open Settings

Tap Security and Privacy

Tap More privacy settings

Select Permission Manager

Review Location, Microphone, and Camera permissions

Whenever possible, set location access to Allow only while using the app rather than Allow all the time.

Removing unnecessary permissions helps limit background tracking.

No. 4: Turn off smart TV tracking

Most TVs include a setting that controls content tracking.

Look for options such as:

ACR

Viewing Data

Interest-Based Ads

On Roku, go to Settings → Privacy → Smart TV Experience and disable it. On Samsung, look for Viewing Information Services and turn it off.

Turn these features off in the privacy or advertising section of your TV settings.

No. 3: Use stronger passwords

Smart home devices often connect to important accounts. If attackers access those accounts, they may control cameras, speakers, or home automation systems. Use strong, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication (2FA) whenever available. A password manager can help generate and store secure passwords.

Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our No. 1 password manager (see Cyberguy.com) pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials.

Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at Cyberguy.com.

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No. 2: Delete old apps and accounts

Dormant apps and forgotten services often keep your personal information for years.

Take time to:

Remove apps you no longer use

Close accounts tied to old services

Revoke unused permissions

Cleaning up digital clutter reduces your data footprint.

Remove apps you no longer use

On iPhone (iOS 18 and newer)

Find the app on your Home Screen

Press and hold the app icon

the app icon Tap Remove App

Tap Delete App

Tap Delete to confirm

You can also remove apps through storage settings:

Open Settings

Tap General

Tap iPhone Storage

Select the app

Tap Delete App

Tap Delete to confirm

Deleting the app removes it from your device and frees up storage space.

On Android (Android 14 and newer)

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Find the app on your Home Screen or App Drawer

Press and hold the app icon

the app icon Tap Uninstall

Tap OK or Uninstall to confirm

You can also remove apps through settings:

Open Settings

Tap Apps or Apps & notifications

or Select the app you want to remove

Tap Uninstall

Tap OK or Uninstall to confirm

Removing unused apps helps reduce the amount of data stored on your device.

Revoke unused permissions

Some apps continue accessing your camera, microphone or location even when you rarely use them.

On iPhone

Open Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Select a category such as Location Services , Microphone or Camera

, or Review the apps listed

Turn off access for apps that do not need it

You can also control tracking:

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Go to Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Tap Tracking

Turn off tracking for apps you do not trust.

On Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Settings

Tap Security & Privacy

Tap Privacy or More privacy settings

or Tap Permission Manager

Select Location , Camera or Microphone

, or Review the apps listed and remove access if needed

Android groups permissions by type so you can quickly see which apps access sensitive features.

Today's phones may automatically remove permissions from apps you have not used for a long time, but many apps still retain data tied to your account. Reviewing them manually helps reduce tracking and background data collection.

No. 1: Limit always-listening devices

Smart speakers constantly wait for wake words like "Alexa" or "Hey Google." That means the microphone stays active so the device can detect commands. If you rarely use these features, limiting them can reduce how much audio data leaves your home. Here are some simple ways to reduce always-listening devices.

Mute the microphone on smart speakers

Most smart speakers include a physical microphone mute button.

Press the mic mute button on devices like:

Amazon Echo

Google Nest speakers

Apple HomePod

When muted, the device stops listening for wake words.

Unplug devices in private spaces

Bedrooms and home offices are common places where people prefer extra privacy. If a speaker or smart display is rarely used in those rooms, unplugging it removes the microphone entirely.

Review voice recordings in your account

Many voice assistants store past interactions. You can review and delete recordings inside the companion apps, such as:

Alexa app

Google Home app

Apple Home app

Set recordings to auto-delete or choose not to save them at all, where that option exists. Removing stored recordings prevents them from accumulating over time.

Disable voice activation on some devices

Some smart TVs, phones and tablets include voice assistants. Look in device settings for options such as:

Voice assistant

Voice wake word

Hands-free voice control

Turning those features off stops devices from constantly listening. Even though devices listen only for wake words, the microphones remain active. Limiting where these devices operate helps reduce the amount of audio data collected inside your home.

Kurt's key takeaways

Smart devices make daily life easier. They play music, answer questions, show visitors at the door and control lights with a voice command. But convenience often comes with hidden trade-offs. Many privacy clauses are buried deep in policies that most people never read. Over time, those permissions allow companies to gather enormous amounts of behavioral data. That does not mean you need to abandon smart technology. It simply means understanding what your devices collect and deciding what level of access you are comfortable with. Many of these settings are enabled by default, not because you chose them, but because you never knew they were there. A quick privacy audit today can prevent years of unnecessary data collection tomorrow. Oh, and if you want a deeper dive into how these hidden data practices affect your daily life, check out the latest episode of my Beyond Connected podcast at getbeyondconnected.com , where we break it down.

Here is a question worth asking yourself: If every smart device in your home combined its data into one timeline of your life, how comfortable would you feel with someone seeing it? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

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