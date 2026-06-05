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Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Sanders bill would seize 50% of stock in OpenAI, Anthropic for sovereign wealth fund

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
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'Tremendous opportunity': Alaska governor praises Trump's call for US sovereign wealth fund Video

'Tremendous opportunity': Alaska governor praises Trump's call for US sovereign wealth fund

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy reacts to President Trump's call for a U.S. sovereign wealth fund and ways it could potentially benefit the American people.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Bernie Sanders unveils plan to take 50% stake in AI companies for government wealth fund

- College grads expect to earn $80,000 a year, but the math isn’t mathing

- Jensen Huang says Nvidia's new RTX Spark chip will reinvent the PC

Bernie Sanders at Podium

Sen. Bernie Sanders reacts to questions from a Fox News Digital reporter about Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s resurfaced Reddit posts while walking through the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

SOCIALIST SHARE-UP: Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is arguing that the federal government should establish a sovereign wealth fund that's financed by taking possession of half of the stock in AI giants like OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI, among others.

PAPER CHASE: If you want to understand what's broken about higher education in America, look no further than one statistic.

According to a recent survey, the average college student expects to earn $80,000 a year shortly after graduation. The reality? The average starting salary is closer to $56,000. That's a 30% gap between expectation and reality before a graduate even receives their first paycheck.

THE AGENTIC ERA: Nvidia on Monday unveiled a new chip that will bring artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities onto laptops and desktop computers.

The new AI chip, known as RTX Spark, was built as part of a collaboration between Nvidia and Microsoft to make personal computers that are built to power AI tools.

A student walking across the campus grounds at Harvard University

A student walks across the campus grounds at Harvard University. (Zhu Ziyu/VCG via Getty Images)

CRACKED IN DAYS: Apple devices have earned a reputation for being tough to break into. That comes from Apple's tight control over the hardware, software and many of the protections standing between you and an attacker. However, a new claim from security startup Calif shows how quickly the cybersecurity world may be changing.

FINANCIAL DYNAMITE: Billionaire Jeff Bezos just detonated a financial hand grenade in the middle of America’s tax debate.

The Amazon founder recently suggested that the bottom half of American earners should pay zero federal income tax. Not lower taxes. Not a temporary rebate. Zero. 

BIG BROTHER BOSS: The NewsGuild of New York has accused The New York Times of using artificial intelligence technology to monitor and surveil the performance of unionized tech workers in violation of their collective bargaining agreement.

The New York Times Building standing in Midtown Manhattan

The New York Times Building is shown in Midtown Manhattan. (Joshua Comins/Fox News)

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Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s free CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.

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