Why scammers target retirees in a 6-week summer window

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Summer feels like freedom. Maybe you have grandchildren visiting, a road trip on the calendar or a beach rental already booked. Scammers see summer differently. For them, it can be one of the best times of year to target retirees.

The six-week stretch from Memorial Day weekend to the Fourth of July creates a dangerous mix. Retirees are booking trips, using hotel Wi-Fi, posting vacation photos and spending more time away from home. At the same time, adult children may be busy with camp schedules, cookouts and travel plans, which can make it harder for families to spot trouble quickly.

That timing does not happen by accident. It gives scammers a playbook. They can use fake rentals, grandparent scams, public Wi-Fi traps and holiday distractions to make their attacks feel more believable.

Here's how that six-week summer fraud window works, what scammers may be watching for and how you can protect yourself before they reach you.

INSIDE A SCAMMER’S DAY AND HOW THEY TARGET YOU

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Why scammers target retirees in summer

Scammers look for routines they can predict. Summer gives them plenty. Retirees may be booking trips, visiting family, checking accounts from the road and spending more time away from home. They may also post vacation photos before they return, which can reveal where they are and when their home may be empty.

Family schedules can also get harder to track. Grandchildren may be out of school, adult children may be juggling camps and holiday plans, and a fake emergency can sound more believable when everyone's routine has changed. That mix gives scammers several openings at once. A fake rental can catch someone before a trip starts. A grandparent scam can create panic. A public Wi-Fi network can steal logins. A holiday weekend can make families harder to reach. That is the window scammers try to use. Here's what their six-week calendar can look like.

10 SIGNS YOUR PERSONAL DATA IS BEING SOLD ONLINE

Week 1: Fake vacation rentals target retirees

Late May

Before you pack a bag, scammers may already have fake vacation listings ready to go. Starting as early as April, fraud operations can post fake rentals on platforms such as Airbnb, Vrbo, Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The listing may show a lake cabin, an ocean-view condo or a beach house in the Carolinas priced just below market.

The photos may come from a real property. The reviews may look convincing. The "host" may sound friendly and quick to respond. By Memorial Day weekend, those listings may be live and waiting for travelers.

The FTC reported that travel, vacation and timeshare fraud led to $274 million in reported consumer losses in 2024. FTC data also shows older fraud victims often reported higher median losses overall, with people ages 70-79 reporting a $1,000 median loss and those 80 and over reporting $1,650.

HOW SCAMMERS TARGET YOU EVEN WITHOUT SOCIAL MEDIA

Here's how the scam works: You find the listing. You message the host. They're warm, responsive, and quick to reply. Then comes the ask: pay outside the platform. Wire transfer. Zelle. Gift cards. "The system is having trouble processing cards right now." You pay. You arrive at your destination and discover the house doesn't exist, is already occupied, or belongs to a completely different owner who has never heard of your booking.

What they're collecting this week: Your email address. Your phone number. Your travel dates and destination. How many people are traveling with you. Which payment method you were willing to use. All of it goes into a profile that will be used again before summer ends.

Week 2: Grandparent scams target retirees when school ends

Early June

This is the week professional scammers have been waiting for all year. The grandparent scam — a criminal posing as a grandchild trapped in an emergency — has a very specific seasonal pattern. It spikes when school ends.

SPRING CLEAN YOUR DIGITAL FOOTPRINT: WHY RETIREES ARE SCAM TARGETS

The reason is behavioral, not calendar-based. When grandchildren are in school, grandparents know their schedule. They know where their grandkids are on a Tuesday afternoon. But the moment summer starts, all of that predictability disappears. A grandchild could be on a road trip. Camping in Colorado. Flying to visit a college roommate. Anywhere. That unpredictability is exactly what a scammer needs to make a fake emergency feel real.

The call goes something like this: "Grandma, it's me. I'm in trouble. I was in a car accident and I'm stuck in [city]. My phone got damaged. Please don't call Mom and Dad-I don't want to worry them. I just need $2,000 to get out of here. Can you help?"

In 2024, the FTC reported that impersonation scams, of which grandparent scams are a major category, resulted in almost $3 billion in losses. Victims aged 60 and over were disproportionately affected.

Here's what most people never realize: The scammer the scammer already knows your grandchild's name before they dial. Their age. Roughly where they might be traveling this summer. They got it from data broker sites, family Facebook posts, and genealogy platforms your family has been building for years. The "emergency" isn't random. It's researched.

What they’re collecting this week: Whether a family emergency makes you act quickly, which payment method you might use and whether you followed the "don’t tell your parents" instruction. If you kept the call secret once, scammers may see you as someone they can target again later in the summer.

Week 3: Vacation photos expose retirees to scammers

Mid-June

By mid-June, vacation photos start filling social feeds. Beach sunsets. Grandkids at the pool. "Finally made it to Yellowstone!" A dinner photo from a waterfront restaurant 900 miles from home. To friends and family, those posts are memories. To scammers, they can become clues. Here's what a scammer may learn from one public vacation post:

GENEALOGY BOOM EXPOSES PERSONAL DATA SCAMMERS CAN EXPLOIT

You are away from home: A public post can signal that your house may be empty. It can also tell scammers you may be distracted and slower to notice unusual account activity.

A public post can signal that your house may be empty. It can also tell scammers you may be distracted and slower to notice unusual account activity. Who traveled with you: Photos can reveal grandchildren, adult children and other relatives. That gives scammers a clearer picture of your family network.

Photos can reveal grandchildren, adult children and other relatives. That gives scammers a clearer picture of your family network. Where you are: Even without a geotag, backgrounds, landmarks, restaurant names and hotel details can reveal your location.

Even without a geotag, backgrounds, landmarks, restaurant names and hotel details can reveal your location. How much you may be spending: A resort, cruise, rental home or restaurant can give scammers clues about your travel budget and financial comfort level.

A resort, cruise, rental home or restaurant can give scammers clues about your travel budget and financial comfort level. When you may return: A caption like "five more days in paradise" can tell strangers how long you may be away.

This information does not stay on one post. Public photos, captions and comments can get scraped, saved and connected to other personal details already online. By the time you get home, scammers may know where you went, who traveled with you and roughly when you returned.

What they're collecting this week: Your location, travel timeline, family connections, routine changes and financial clues. Scammers can use that information to make future calls, texts or emails feel more personal.

Week 4: Public Wi-Fi scams target retirees on vacation

Late June

Airports, hotel lobbies, resort pools and marina restaurants often have one thing in common: free Wi-Fi. That convenience can also create risk.

One common threat is an "evil twin" attack. A scammer sets up a fake Wi-Fi network with a name that looks almost identical to the real one. For example, you might see "Marriott_Guest" instead of the hotel's official network or "Airport_Free_WiFi" instead of the legitimate airport connection. On a small phone screen, those names can look convincing. If you connect to the fake network, scammers may be able to monitor your activity or try to capture sensitive information. That can include passwords, email logins, account details or information entered while using banking, credit card or payment apps.

This can be especially risky when you are away from home. You may check your bank account more often, watch for fraud alerts, review travel charges or pay a bill that comes due during your trip. That means you may be handling sensitive information at the exact moment public Wi-Fi risk goes up. Tourist-heavy areas can add another layer of risk because people often connect quickly without checking the network name carefully.

What they're collecting this week: Login details, email access, banking clues and account information. Scammers may not use that information right away. They may save it and try again weeks later, when you are home and your guard has dropped.

Week 5: Fourth of July scams target retirees

Early July

The Fourth of July can create one of the riskiest moments in the summer fraud calendar. For scammers, the holiday brings a predictable distraction window.

Families may be spread out, busy with cookouts or traveling between gatherings. Adult children may be focused on their own kids and plans. Older relatives may spend time alone before or after the main celebration. That can make it harder to quickly confirm whether an emergency call or text feels real.

FBI WARNS EMAIL USERS AS HOLIDAY SCAMS SURGE

This is when impersonation scams can hit harder. A scammer may pretend to be a grandchild, relative or close friend who needs money fast. The story may involve a car accident, an arrest, a lost phone or a travel problem.

The timing helps the scam. A line like "Don't call your son right now, he's at a barbecue with the kids" can sound believable during a holiday weekend. Banks may have reduced hours, families may be harder to reach and a fake crisis can feel more urgent when everyone's schedule has already changed.

The FBI's IC3 has warned that major holiday periods can bring elevated impersonation and emergency scam activity.

Who they're targeting this week: Seniors who live alone, recent widows or widowers and families whose normal communication has been disrupted by holiday plans. Scammers want a moment when someone may act before they can check the story with a trusted relative.

Week 6: Follow-up scams target retirees again

Mid-to-late July

Many people think the danger ends when the call ends. Scammers may see it differently. By mid-July, fraud operations may start a follow-up cycle. If you were targeted earlier in the summer, that interaction may have been recorded. That can happen even if you never sent money. Sharing your name, phone number or other details can still make you more valuable to scammers.

That information may get added to what scammers often call a "sucker list." In other words, it is a list of people who responded to a scam attempt or appeared likely to engage. Those lists can be sold or shared with other criminals. A week or two later, a new caller may show up with a different story. Some pose as fraud recovery services and claim they can help you get your money back for a small fee. Others use a completely different pitch, phone number or angle, making the second scam harder to connect to the first one.

AARP's Fraud Watch Network has documented that people who have been scammed once are significantly more likely to be targeted again within the same calendar year. The summer doesn't close the fraud cycle. It seeds it.

What they're collecting this week: Whether you might respond again, how much money you may have paid, whether you reported the scam and whether your family knows. Those details can help scammers decide how to target you next.

Why personal data helps scammers target retirees

Every phase of this summer scam calendar depends on the same thing: personal data. The more scammers know about you, the easier it becomes to make a fake rental, emergency call or fraud alert feel real.

Many scams now start with research. Before a scammer calls, they may already know your name, home address, relatives, travel habits, marital status or financial clues. That information can come from data broker sites, which collect public records, marketing data, social media activity and family connections into searchable profiles.

How to remove personal data before scammers use it

That is why I personally recommend using a personal data removal service. It can help remove your information from hundreds of data broker and people-search websites, including sites that may list your name, address, relatives, phone numbers and other personal details.

When vacation photos get scraped, genealogy details appear online or public records get connected to family information, ongoing removal requests can help keep that information from staying in circulation.

You can also run a free exposure scan to see where your personal information may already appear online. Results typically arrive by email within an hour.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com

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How to disrupt the calendar before summer starts

You don't have to cancel your trip or skip the Fourth of July. But a few specific habits will make you a much harder target across all six weeks.

Before you travel

Book rentals only through platforms with verified buyer protection-never pay via wire transfer, Zelle, or gift cards, regardless of the reason given. Tell your bank your travel dates so unusual activity gets flagged. And wait until you're home to post vacation photos publicly. A beach photo posted after you're back shares a memory. One posted while you're still there shares your location, your timeline, and a signal that your house is empty.

On the road

Use your phone's cellular data, not hotel or airport Wi-Fi, for anything involving banking or email. If you must use public networks, a VPN encrypts your connection before it leaves your device. Turn off your phone's auto-connect to open networks so it doesn't join unfamiliar Wi-Fi without your permission.

9 WAYS SCAMMERS CAN USE YOUR PHONE NUMBER TO TRY TO TRICK YOU

For your family

Establish a code word with your grandchildren now, before summer starts. Tell them: if you ever call in an emergency, you'll use it. If the caller doesn't know the word, it's not you. Tell elderly relatives the same thing. Create a simple rule: no one in this family will ever ask for emergency money over the phone from an unknown number, no matter how convincing the story sounds.

After you return

Check every financial account for activity that happened during your trip. Search your own name on Spokeo or Whitepages and see exactly what a scammer sees. And if you haven't taken steps to remove your personal information from data broker sites, this is the moment to start.

Kurt's key takeaways

Scammers do not take the summer off. They plan around the exact weeks when retirees travel, post photos, use public Wi-Fi and gather with family around major holidays. The six-week stretch from Memorial Day to the Fourth of July can create several openings at once. Fake rentals can appear before trips begin. Grandparent scams can feel more believable once school ends. Vacation photos can reveal who is away, where they are and when they plan to return. The biggest lesson is that these scams run on personal data. Your name, relatives, address, travel habits and financial clues may already sit on data broker sites where criminals can find them. Reducing that exposure and setting family rules before an emergency call comes in can make you a much harder target. Your summer belongs to you. Do not let scammers build their calendar around it.

Have you or someone in your family ever been targeted by a vacation, grandparent or holiday scam, and what warning sign do you wish you had noticed sooner? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

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