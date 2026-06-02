Would you ride in Waymo's new Ojai robotaxi?

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Getting into a car with no one behind the wheel can be a little weird the first time. You know the car is supposed to drive itself, but part of you no doubt may still feel uneasy.

Waymo is trying to make that moment feel less anxious with its new Ojai robotaxi. It has more room to stretch out, bigger screens to control the ride and a cabin built for passengers from the very start.

That could make a real difference. If driverless rides are going to become something you actually use, they need to feel safe, simple and comfortable once the doors close.

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Waymo Ojai robotaxi rides will start with select riders

Waymo says the first public Ojai rides will begin in the coming weeks. Select riders in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix will get the first chance to try it. The rides will be free for a limited time while Waymo gathers feedback and refines the experience. Access will then expand gradually to more riders and more cities.

Waymo also says Denver, Las Vegas and San Diego are on its expansion list before the company opens the doors wider later this year. For now, interested riders can use the Waymo app and sign up as a Trusted Tester.

Waymo's new driverless vehicle puts riders first

The Ojai looks like Waymo's attempt to rethink what a robotaxi should feel like from the inside. Instead of feeling like a regular car with self-driving tech added in, the Ojai was built around the rider experience. Waymo describes it as a more expansive cabin with extra legroom, a flat floor and a low step-in height. That could help when you are carrying groceries, traveling with luggage or getting in and out with less mobility.

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Inside the Waymo Ojai robotaxi cabin

The Ojai cabin gives riders three large adaptive screens. You can use them to adjust parts of the ride, including the temperature and music.

Waymo also added charging ports and cup holders. Those may sound like small touches, but they are the things you notice once you are actually sitting in the back seat.

Waymo Ojai accessibility features could help more riders

Waymo also says the Ojai was designed with accessibility in mind from the start. The vehicle has a flat floor, a low step-in height, Braille, grab bars and screen-reader compatibility.

Those details can make a ride easier for someone who needs a little more support getting in or out. They can also help older riders, passengers with disabilities or anyone juggling bags, groceries or a tired kid after a long day.

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Waymo's 6th-generation Driver debuts in the Ojai

The Ojai will be the first vehicle to use Waymo's sixth-generation Waymo Driver. That is the company's autonomous driving technology.

Waymo says this new generation will help it operate in snowier cities and bring fully autonomous rides to more communities. Snow, slush and messy weather can challenge autonomous vehicles in ways sunny streets cannot. If Waymo can handle those conditions safely, it could expand far beyond the warmer markets where robotaxis have had an easier start.

Waymo's Arizona factory could help robotaxis expand

Waymo says its Mesa, Arizona, factory is getting ready to build tens of thousands of vehicles each year. The Ojai will come first, followed by the Hyundai IONIQ 5. That matters because robotaxi services need vehicles. Lots of them.

The Ojai also includes practical changes that could help Waymo keep a larger fleet on the road. Waymo points to easier-to-clean interiors, faster charging, increased battery capacity and a more modular design for maintenance and repairs.

Those details may not sound exciting, but they matter if robotaxis are going to move beyond a handful of cities. The easier these vehicles are to charge, clean and repair, the easier it may be for Waymo to bring them to more riders.

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What this means to you

If you already ride with Waymo, the Ojai could make your next trip feel more comfortable. The bigger difference may be how normal the ride feels once you are inside. If you have never taken a driverless ride, the Ojai may become your first real temptation. The extra space and rider-friendly features could make the idea easier to try.

But there is still a comfort gap for many riders. You are stepping into a vehicle with no human driver. That makes comfort important, but safety still drives the whole decision. That question feels especially timely. Waymo recently paused freeway rides in several U.S. cities while it works on software updates tied to construction zones and flooded roads. Surface-street service has continued, but the pause is a reminder that even advanced robotaxis still face many challenges out there on the road.

Waymo says riders have taken more than 20 million fully autonomous trips across 11-plus cities. The Ojai now gives the company another chance to prove that driverless rides can feel safe, useful and normal for more of us.

Kurt's key takeaways

Waymo's new Ojai robotaxi shows where driverless rides are heading next. The car still has to get you from point A to point B safely, but now Waymo is also trying to make the ride feel easier, roomier and more comfortable once you get inside. I like that Waymo is thinking about the rider experience, not only the driving technology. The extra space, accessibility features and rider controls could help those who have been curious but hesitant. Still, trust is a huge hurdle. A nicer cabin may make the ride more comfortable, but Waymo still has to prove that a car with no driver can handle the messy, unpredictable roads we all deal with every day.

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Would you climb into Waymo's new Ojai robotaxi for a free ride, or do driverless cars still have more to prove before you would trust one? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

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