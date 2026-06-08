Robot pets with AI could soon live with you

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A robot that follows you around the house may sound a little strange at first. Yet Colin Angle, the cofounder of iRobot and one of the people behind Roomba, is betting that the next big home robot may feel less like a machine and more like a companion.

His new company, Familiar Machines & Magic, has revealed its first robot concept called a Familiar. It is a pet-inspired, emotionally aware home robot designed to live with you, learn your routines and support healthier habits. "The next era of robotics is not just about dexterity or humanoid form. It is about machines that can build and sustain human connection," Angle said.

That may sound great to some of you, and others not so much. Whatever your take, it raises some important questions too. Do you really want an AI-powered companion roaming around your home 24/7? Can a robot provide comfort without creating dependency? And will privacy hold up when a device can see, hear and remember what happens around you? Let's take a closer look.

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AI HUMANOID ROBOT LEARNS TO MIMIC HUMAN EMOTIONS AND BEHAVIOR

What is the Familiar AI robot pet?

A Familiar is a physically embodied AI robot built for human interaction. Unlike a chatbot on your phone, this robot has a body. It can move, react and express itself through animal-inspired behaviors.

The first version is a four-legged robot with a soft, touch-sensitive coat. It uses cameras, microphones, speakers and onboard AI to respond to people in real time. The company says it can read facial expressions, tone of voice and body language.

So, if you smile, it may tilt its head. If you seem stressed, it may nuzzle you. If you get excited, it may wiggle its tail. The goal is to build a warm presence that feels natural in your home. Familiar Machines & Magic says the robot is designed to support people through daily life rather than perform one simple task.

Why this AI robot pet feels more like a companion

Most home robots have focused on chores. Roomba vacuumed your floors. Other robots promised security patrols , video calls or entertainment. Familiar is doing something different. It is built to support your daily routines and respond to how you are feeling.

The company describes it as a companion that can encourage better habits. For example, it may notice that you have been doomscrolling and give you a gentle nudge. It could encourage movement, help engage kids in screen-free play or offer a non-judgmental presence when you need to vent. That makes the robot feel more like a pet than a device. Still, the company says it is meant to supplement your life, not replace people or real animals.

A WHEELED ROBOT MAY BEAT HUMANOIDS INTO YOUR HOME

How the Familiar AI robot learns your routines

The Familiar is designed to build memory over time. The more you interact with it, the more distinct its personality may become. That could mean it learns when your household eats dinner, when you usually relax or when you tend to fall into habits you want to break. Then it can react in small physical ways.

Instead of barking orders, it may use movement, sound and expression. A paw tap could remind you to move. A gentle approach could signal that it wants attention. A scared reaction could warn you if it senses an unsafe situation, such as being placed near heat.

This is where the idea gets interesting. The robot does not need to speak to communicate. In fact, Familiar Machines & Magic says the first Familiar currently does not talk. That restraint may be smart. A robot that acts through gestures may feel less intrusive than one that constantly chats.

Why the Roomba creator's new robot stands out

Colin Angle helped turn consumer robotics into a real business with iRobot. That gives this project extra weight because many social robots have come and gone without lasting success.

Robots such as Jibo, Anki's Vector and other home companions generated excitement, but many struggled to keep people engaged after the novelty wore off.

Familiar Machines & Magic seems aware of that challenge. The company says the robot must build a long-term connection rather than offer a flashy demo. In other words, cuteness alone will not carry it. A Familiar has to keep earning its place in your home.

HOME ROBOT COOKS, CLEANS AND ORGANIZES YOUR LIFE

How Familiar handles privacy inside your home

A robot that sees and hears what happens inside your home naturally raises privacy questions. Familiar Machines & Magic says its AI runs on the device, so your private data does not need to stream constantly to the cloud.

The company also says data is stored on the robot, and you decide when it gets shared with the cloud. The robot should still work if you disconnect it from the internet, although you may miss out on new features.

That is the kind of privacy setup you want to see with a home robot. Still, you should read the fine print before bringing one into your house. Look for clear answers on what it records, how long it keeps that data, who can access it and how you can delete it.

Why AI robot pets could appeal to families and older adults

A Familiar could make sense for people who want a little extra support at home without adding another screen to the mix. Parents may use it to help pull kids into screen-free play. Someone living alone could feel a little more company in the house. Older adults may eventually get help with reminders, routines and companionship.

That last part could be where this type of robot really proves itself. It could gently encourage daily habits, check in through movement and sound and stay out of the way when needed. For homes where people want support without feeling watched or managed, that balance could make a real difference.

NEW MOBILE ROBOT HELPS SENIORS WALK SAFELY AND PREVENT FALLS

When will the Familiar AI robot be available and what will it cost?

Familiar Machines & Magic has not announced a price or release date yet. The company also says this reveal isn’t a commercial product launch.

So, for now, this is more of a first look at where the company is headed. The real test will come when people can actually bring one home. Can it move safely around a busy house? Will people still use it after the first week? Will the privacy controls be clear enough? And will the price make sense for families?

Those are the questions that will determine whether Familiar becomes something people truly want in their homes, or something that looks great in a demo but never becomes part of our daily lives.

Kurt's key takeaways

Familiar is one of the more interesting home robot ideas we have seen in years because it moves beyond chores and into emotional support. That is exciting, but it is also a much harder promise to keep. The Roomba connection gives this project credibility, especially since Colin Angle knows how difficult it is to make robots useful in real homes. Still, Familiar Machines & Magic has to prove this robot can stay helpful after the novelty wears off. If the company can balance usefulness, privacy, safety and emotional connection, Familiar could point to a new future for AI at home.

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Would you want an emotionally aware AI robot in your home, or would you rather keep that kind of technology out of your personal space? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

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