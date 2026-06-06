A wheeled robot may beat humanoids into your home

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A new wheeled robot could help people at home before many humanoid robots are ready for everyday use. That is the big idea behind Hello Robot's Stretch 4. While many companies are developing human-shaped robots that walk, balance and try to act like us, Stretch 4 takes a different route. It rolls.

That may sound less exciting at first. However, inside a real home, wheels may make more sense than legs. Homes have rugs, cords, pets, narrow hallways, tight corners and furniture that always seems to get in the way.

A robot that can move carefully through that mess and reach for useful objects could become more helpful than one that looks impressive in a social media video.

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Stretch 4 focuses on safe movement, reaching and practical assistance in homes and workplaces. That could make it one of the more realistic ways to build a robot that actually helps people where they live.

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What is Hello Robot's Stretch 4?

Stretch 4 is a mobile robot designed to help indoors. It looks more like a slim rolling assistant than a humanoid robot. That design choice is intentional. The robot has a wheeled base, a lifting column and an arm that can reach for objects. It is built with tools for mapping, navigation, self-charging and VLM grasping demos.

Hello Robot presents Stretch 4 as calibrated, portable and deployable. However, its technical sheet also says it is currently intended for research, development and laboratory use. Researchers and enterprise customers can buy it now. The company also plans home pilot deployments. That real-home testing is important. A staged demo can look great online. A hallway with a rug, a laundry basket and a dog is a much better test.

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Why this wheeled home robot skips legs

Humanoid robots get plenty of attention because they look familiar. They also make it easy to imagine a machine moving through your home like a person. However, legs add risk and complexity.

A bipedal robot has to balance. It has to manage many moving parts. It also has to avoid falling near people, furniture and pets. Stretch 4 takes a simpler route. It uses wheels.

That choice makes sense for many homes, especially homes adapted for people with mobility challenges. If someone already uses a wheelchair, the home may already work well for a robot that rolls. So the question becomes pretty simple. Why make a robot walk if rolling works better?

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How Stretch 4 moves through tight spaces

One of the biggest upgrades in Stretch 4 is its omnidirectional base. That means it can move in any direction without turning first. That could make a big difference in tight rooms.

Think about a robot trying to move near a bed, chair, kitchen island or wheelchair. A machine that can slide sideways may be easier to control. It may also be safer to position.

Hello Robot spent months developing this new base. The company used newer omnidirectional wheel technology that came from powered wheelchairs. That connection fits the mission. A home assistive robot should borrow from designs that already help people move.

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Why Stretch 4 uses stronger sensors

Stretch 4 also gets a more advanced sensor setup. Earlier versions had a smaller moving head. Stretch 4 now uses lidar and cameras with a wider field of view. It also has a wrist-mounted depth camera to help with reaching and grabbing. Those sensors help the robot understand what is around it. They also help it avoid obstacles and handle objects with more care.

Hello Robot appears to be choosing richer data over a cheaper camera-only setup. That could help the robot work more safely in homes, where things change constantly. A cord may cross the floor. A rug may bunch up. A threshold may get in the way. A useful home robot needs to see enough to react.

Why human control still plays a role

Stretch 4 includes autonomous features, but Hello Robot keeps a human involved. That can mean direct control. It can also mean a person supervises while the robot handles certain actions on its own. That approach feels realistic for home care.

Fully autonomous home robots still face a tough road. Homes are personal, unpredictable and often cluttered. People also need time to trust a machine that works near them every day. With Stretch 4, a person can stay involved. That could make early home use safer and more practical.

Who Stretch 4 could help first

Stretch 4 may have its strongest early impact with people who have severe mobility impairments. That is where a home assistive robot could offer real value. Picking up a dropped item can become a big deal when someone has limited movement. The same goes for moving an object across a room or reaching something on a shelf. Small tasks can affect independence.

Hello Robot has worked with Henry Evans, who is paralyzed and cannot speak. Evans uses a computer to control robots and has tested assistive robots in his home for years. His view cuts through the hype. For someone who cannot walk, a robot with legs may offer little benefit. A stable wheeled robot may do the job better.

Why safety could decide the home robot race

Safety may decide which robots actually make it into our homes. A robot in a factory works in a controlled space. A robot in your home works near people, pets, furniture and medical equipment. That raises the stakes.

Stretch 4 includes safety features such as force limiting, collision avoidance, tilt avoidance and a dedicated runstop button. A humanoid robot faces a harder problem. If it loses balance or stops suddenly, it could fall. That creates a real concern around older adults, caregivers and people who cannot move quickly.

That risk may explain why a less flashy robot could reach homes sooner. A robot that helps safely beats a robot that looks cool on video.

How much does Stretch 4 cost?

Stretch 4 costs $29,950. That is a lot of money, especially if you are thinking about it as something for the average home. However, this version is not aimed at everyday folks just yet.

Hello Robot says Stretch 4 is currently only certified for laboratory and research use while the company works toward additional certifications. The company also notes that some purchases may be restricted under the DoD 1260H designation, depending on the use of certain government funds.

For now, Stretch 4 is more likely to appeal to researchers, care organizations and pilot programs that want to test what a wheeled robot can actually do.

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Those early deployments could help Hello Robot improve the system before a future version reaches our homes.

What this means to you

The first truly helpful home robot may look nothing like an actual person. It may roll into the room. It may use one arm. It may look more like a tool than a character from a cartoon. That could all be a good thing.

A home assistive robot should help with real tasks. It should move safely, reach carefully and work in the spaces people already use.

For families caring for someone with limited mobility, that could become meaningful. A robot that helps someone grab an item or complete a simple task could support more independence at home.

For the rest of us, Stretch 4 is a reminder that the first useful home robot may not be the one that looks the most human. It may be the one that can safely help with the small tasks that make daily life easier.

Kurt's key takeaways

Stretch 4 will not win a robot beauty contest. It will not walk through your house like a person. It will not look like the humanoid robots taking over social media feeds. Yet it may be closer to what you actually need. Hello Robot seems focused on a more grounded goal: build a robot that can help safely inside real homes. That may sound less exciting than a humanoid helper. However, it could mean far more to someone who needs daily help. And if Stretch 4 proves itself in homes, humanoid robot companies may have to answer a tougher question.

Would you rather have a robot that looks human or one that can safely help you at home? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

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