Are humanoid robots now coming for retail jobs?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Humanoid robots just got another real job. This time, they are clocking in behind the scenes at a major retail operation. Figure AI has signed a commercial agreement with Catalyst Brands. That is the company behind JCPenney, Aéropostale, Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand and Nautica.

The first rollout begins at Catalyst's Reno, Nevada Distribution Logistics Center. So, no, these robots are not greeting shoppers or folding jeans in the store aisle. At least not yet.

For now, they are heading into warehouse and supply chain work. Still, the announcement has some people worried. Many see humanoid robots entering a workplace and immediately wonder what happens to human jobs. That concern is fair.

Join CyberGuy Live: Lock Down Your Phone in 30 Minutes (Saturday, June 13, 10 am ET)

Your phone holds your email, passwords, photos, banking apps and personal data. In this free, live online class, Kurt the CyberGuy will walk you step by step through simple phone security fixes you can do in real time. You’ll learn how to improve your privacy settings, spot the latest phone scams, use trusted security tools and walk away with a simple checklist to stay protected. Register here: CyberGuyLive.com.

THE AI-POWERED ROBOT ARMY THAT PACKS YOUR GROCERIES IN MINUTES

Figure's humanoid robots enter warehouse work

Catalyst Brands says Figure's humanoid robots will help with supply chain work. The companies say the robots will focus on repetitive, physically demanding sorting and packing tasks. In other words, this starts with warehouse work that can wear people down over time. The robots will first assist with Catalyst's Joey Pouch sorting system in Reno. That system helps with computerized induction, sorting and packing inside the facility. Catalyst says the Reno site also underwent a $40 million infrastructure update in 2024.

"As we invest in and scale our portfolio, this collaboration with Figure shows how emerging technologies can modernize our operations while strengthening our workforce," said Marc Rosen, CEO of Catalyst Brands. "When we automate routine tasks, our associates can focus on higher-value work and better serve our customers across all our brands."

So, this is happening behind the scenes in the warehouse, not on the store floor. That detail is important, especially because some online reactions made it sound like robots were already headed into retail stores. The announcement points to warehouse operations first. Still, warehouse jobs are real jobs. That is why this deal is getting so much attention.

Why the Figure AI and Catalyst Brands deal stands out

Catalyst Brands owns several major retail brands and operates a large retail network. Figure AI also describes this as a step toward deploying humanoid robots at scale, even though it has not said how many robots will be used.

There is also a financial connection behind the scenes. Brookfield is an investor in Figure AI and also has a stake in Catalyst Brands. Figure says this is the first commercial bridge between Figure and a Brookfield portfolio company.

If the robots perform well in Reno, the companies could look for more ways to use them across the business.

AI LAYOFFS MAY BE BACKFIRING ON COMPANIES

What Figure AI has not revealed yet

The announcement leaves out several key details. We do not know how many robots Figure AI will deploy. We do not know the exact start date. We also do not know whether Catalyst is buying the robots, leasing them or using a robots-as-a-service model. The companies have also not said how many human roles could change because of the rollout.

Figure AI says the robots are being integrated into Catalyst's distribution facility and will focus on physically demanding work. However, the release does not spell out the exact jobs the robots will handle day to day.

That missing information gives people room to worry. It also gives people room to guess. And online, people did both. Some thought humanoid robots were coming straight into stores. Others focused on the bigger fear, which is that robots could take over jobs that people depend on.

Why humanoid robots make workers nervous

The fear around this deal goes beyond one company. Workers have already watched companies use AI to cut costs, slow hiring and reorganize teams. Now, physical robots are entering spaces where people lift, sort, pack and move products. That feels different.

Figure AI and Catalyst say the robots can handle routine tasks and help associates shift toward higher-value work. That sounds promising. However, workers may hear a very different message. They may wonder who gets retrained. They may also wonder who gets replaced. Companies cannot brush off those concerns. If humanoid robots are coming into more workplaces, workers deserve clear answers.

JOBS THAT ARE MOST AT RISK FROM AI, ACCORDING TO MICROSOFT

Why retail companies want warehouse robots

Warehouse work can be tough on the body. People lift boxes, move products, repeat the same motions and race to keep up when orders spike. That is why retail companies are looking hard at automation.

Figure's pitch is that humanoid robots can fit into places already built for people. They do not need a warehouse rebuilt from scratch. In theory, they can step into certain jobs and help with repetitive work.

For a retailer, that could mean products move faster, and workers face less physical strain. It could also help during busy shopping seasons, when distribution centers get slammed.

What to watch next with Figure AI robots

The next big signal will be whether Catalyst expands the robot program beyond Reno. A small rollout may be a learning test. A wider deployment would point to a much larger shift in how retailers move products.

Watch for details on robot count, job duties and worker impact. Those specifics will tell us more than anything else. Also, pay attention to how companies talk about employees. If they say robots will help workers move into better roles, they should explain exactly how that will happen. Workers deserve more than buzzwords.

What this means for you

These robots may start in a warehouse, but the ripple effect could eventually reach workers, shoppers and prices.

For shoppers, the upside is easy to see. If robots help move products faster, stores may have fewer empty shelves. Online orders could also move through warehouses more quickly.

For workers, it gets more complicated. Companies often say robots will take over the hardest tasks so people can move into better roles. That sounds good, but workers need more than a promise. They need training. They need clear answers. They also need to know whether a robot is there to help them or replace them.

And for the rest of us, this raises a bigger question. Are we comfortable with retailers using humanoid robots if it makes shopping faster or cheaper? Or do we want companies to prove that people are still part of the plan?

Kurt's key takeaways

Figure AI's deal with Catalyst Brands shows how quickly humanoid robots are entering our workplaces. For now, these robots are starting in a distribution center. They are not walking through the aisles at JCPenney. That distinction is important. Still, the bigger concern remains. People want to know whether these machines will help workers or slowly push them aside. Automation can reduce hard physical work. It can also create real fear when companies avoid direct answers. Humanoid robots may soon become a normal part of warehouse operations for retailers. The real test will be whether companies use them in a way that helps people, instead of treating people like a cost to cut.

Would you shop with a retailer that uses humanoid robots in its warehouses, or would that make you think twice? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox.

For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com – trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.