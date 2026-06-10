Texas mom jailed over dirty water Facebook post

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Jennifer Combs says she never set out to become the face of a fight over free speech, dirty water and small-town power. She says she was simply trying to help people in Trinidad, Texas, report problems with their water. Some residents had complained about discoloration, sediment, odors and health concerns. So Combs used her Southern Belle Watch Facebook page to collect reports and send them to the state.

Then, according to Combs, the situation took a turn that still sounds hard to believe. She says police came to her home and arrested her on a felony warrant over a Facebook post.

"I've never even had a speeding ticket," Combs said. "I'm a mom of four kids. I have one grandbaby right now. I have two more grandbabies on the way."

Now, Combs says her arrest has become about something much bigger than one Facebook post.

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Why Jennifer Combs started asking about Trinidad water

Jennifer sat down with me for my CyberGuy Report podcast at CyberguyPodcast.com to explain what happened, why she started asking questions and what she wants other communities to learn from her ordeal.

Combs says she got involved after seeing a post from an older woman who needed help buying bottled water. According to Combs, the woman was on a fixed income and had already spent part of her monthly money on bottled water. Combs said the woman claimed her doctor had told her not to cook with or drink the tap water. That moment stuck with her.

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"I'm a firm, firm person on transparency," Combs said. "I stand on it. I think if you're going to be in government, there should be zero reasons for you not to be transparent with your people that elected you to be there."

So she started collecting complaints. Her plan was simple. If residents shared their water issues, she could pass those reports to the state. That way, inspectors would know where to look.

Trinidad water complaints had been building

Combs says the water issue had been going on for years in parts of Trinidad. "That's real. That's not AI. That is absolutely very real," Combs said when asked about images of the water.

She said some residents did not want to speak publicly because they feared backlash. "A lot of them wanted to be able to message me anonymously, because the retaliation in Trinidad is very, very real," Combs said.

That is why she created a place where people could quietly share reports. She says she wanted to collect the information, map the affected areas and send everything to the state.

The Facebook post behind the arrest

Combs read the Facebook post during our conversation. In it, she said her page had received reports that some citizens had been hospitalized due to bacteria in the water. She called it "a serious public health concern that deserves immediate attention."

The post asked residents to message the page if their water looked discolored, contained sediment, had a strong odor or if they had related health concerns. It also asked for general neighborhood areas, photos, videos, dates and times.

Combs says the post was later removed by Facebook after it was reported by a select group of people from the community and flagged, though she says Facebook did not tell her why. But before it came down, she says, then-Trinidad Police Chief Charles Gregory had taken a screenshot of it and posted it on the Trinidad Police Department Facebook page, accusing her of making a false report.

"I never filed a report with the police department," Combs said. "I only filed a report with the state of Texas with the water." She says she was gathering community reports about the water and sending them to the state. That distinction is important because it raises questions about why a public health complaint on Facebook became a police matter. We reached out to Meta, Facebook's parent company, for comment, but did not hear back before our deadline.

Trinidad hired a contractor to handle water issues

Combs says the city had hired a contractor to help manage the water problem. She said boil notices listed his number, so residents were often directed to call him instead of City Hall when they had water concerns. According to Combs, that created even more frustration. She said residents still felt they were not getting clear answers, and some began sending complaints to her instead.

Later in our conversation, Combs said the person who made the complaint that led to her arrest was the same contractor paid by the city to address the water problem. "Do you want to know who that someone is?" Combs said. "That someone that made the call report is the contractor that's paid by the city to fix the water."

That detail adds another layer to the story. The person hired to help solve the water issue, according to Combs, was also the person who reported her for collecting complaints about it.

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Police arrested Jennifer Combs at her home

Combs says this all came to a head on April 6. Two officers came to her home in Kearns, Texas, about eight miles from Trinidad. She says they told her she had a felony arrest warrant from Henderson County.

"I said, 'Oh, what? What do you mean?'" Combs said. "And they said, 'Yeah, you have a felony arrest warrant. We have to take you to Navarro County Jail.'"

Then she was handcuffed in her front yard. "To be handcuffed in my front yard and taken to jail and spend 23 hours in jail before I could get out was very traumatic," Combs said. "It was insane."

Combs says she was charged with a felony false report tied to public panic over the water system. "I was just in disbelief, in absolute disbelief," she said.

Residents said the water reports were real

Combs says Gregory later doubled down on Facebook and defended the decision to arrest her. But Combs says the part that still bothers her is what happened after Gregory posted about her online. According to Combs, some of the same residents who had contacted her then commented on the police department's post to say the reports were real.

"The people that had made the reports to me commented on there, and they never even interviewed them," Combs said. "They never even talked to them. But they literally commented on his own post saying, 'Hey, this really happened.'"

That raises a basic question. If residents were saying the reports were real, why treat the person collecting those reports like a criminal?

Grand jury declines to indict Jennifer Combs

After Combs arrest, the costs started adding up. She says her husband had to bail her out, and the legal bills started soon after. "It's $2,500," Combs said about the bail amount. "So he had to pay 300 and something to get me out of jail. And then we've had to pay attorney fees."

Combs says the felony charge eventually went before a grand jury. The grand jury no-billed the case, meaning it did not indict her. "The grand jury said no bill. Absolutely no part of this," Combs said. "No bill, not enough evidence."

That meant the charge was no longer hanging over her head. Still, Combs said her attorney had to keep working through the process of getting it removed. By then, the damage had already been done. Combs had spent nearly a day in jail. Her husband had to bail her out. She had to hire a lawyer. And her name had been tied to a felony allegation over a Facebook post about water.

Trinidad water fight took another turn

Combs says the fallout did not stop with her arrest. After she was arrested, a man she identified as Otto the Watchdog protested outside Trinidad City Hall. Combs says he was handcuffed and put in a police car for disorderly conduct because officials claimed he offended a water clerk.

Then, according to Combs, the water clerk said she was not offended. "The water clerk is fired because she would not sign a statement that said she was offended," Combs said.

Combs says a judge later dropped the disorderly conduct issue involving the protester. Then, she says, the city fired that judge. "The judge dropped it. They fired the judge," Combs said.

She also said the city attorney was fired the same night. Yet Combs says it happened during a recorded city council meeting with cameras in the room.

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City of Trinidad responds to request for comment

CyberGuy requested comment from the City of Trinidad. Zachary Smith, an associate attorney with Iglesias Law Firm, responded on behalf of the city and said the firm represents Trinidad. "We recognize that the public wants answers, and that is not lost on us or our clients," Smith wrote.

Smith said the city is leaving the details to the legal process. "Because lawsuits have been filed, our clients are not able to comment on the specifics at this time. As you know, this is standard practice in active litigation," Smith wrote.

He also defended the city's position. "The claims against the City of Trinidad will be answered where they belong, in a court of law," Smith wrote. "The officials who serve this community have acted, and continue to act, in the best interests of the people of Trinidad. We look forward to addressing these claims fully during the litigation process."

Why the Trinidad water story raises free speech concerns

People complain online about local problems every day. They post about roads, trash pickup, schools, taxes, crime and public utilities. Some posts are emotional. Some include claims that still need to be checked. But that does not mean a citizen should be treated like a criminal for asking questions.

Combs said it best. "You have the right to question what anybody is doing," she said. "You have the right to figure out what is in your water, what you're drinking."

Then she added one line that says a lot about her. "I'm never going to tell people, 'Oh, just keep your mouth shut. Don't say anything and just be quiet.' That's not me. I don't hush very well.

Jennifer Combs wants answers for Trinidad

Combs says the water problem still needs outside attention. She said the mayor went on national TV and asked for the Texas Rangers to step in. Combs also said she had reached out for support.

"I need someone to help," Combs said. "It's insane. It's not going to get fixed the way it is." She said people in Trinidad have waited long enough.

"They've had all of these years to do it," Combs said. "And now you're putting people in jail for talking about it." That is the part that should make all of us pay attention. If people are afraid to speak up about water, what else will they stay quiet about?

What Jennifer Combs wants people to know

At the end of our conversation, I asked Combs what message she has for people who speak out online about local issues. Her answer was direct.

"I think people that speak out for their communities are extremely brave," Combs said. "So I'm never going to not tell people to speak out."

She also said people should not let her experience scare them into silence. "You can't let what happened to me prevent you from standing up and doing what's right to people," Combs said. "You can't because then there's no good people left."

How to protect yourself when posting on Facebook

Facebook can be a powerful way to raise local concerns, but you should think carefully before posting. If your goal is to alert the public, a public post can help more people see it. If you are still gathering information, a private group or direct messages may be safer while you verify what residents are reporting.

Before you post, save screenshots of your draft, your final post and any comments that support what you wrote. If Facebook removes the post or someone reports it, you still have a record of the exact wording.

Also, protect people who contact you. Ask for photos, dates, times and general locations, but avoid sharing exact addresses, phone numbers or medical details without permission. You can show a pattern without exposing someone's private information.

Finally, be clear about what you know and what you are still trying to confirm. Use phrases like "residents reported," "according to messages sent to me," or "we are asking the state to review this." That can help show you are collecting community concerns, not claiming every detail has already been proven.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Jennifer Combs says she wanted clean water, transparency and answers. Instead, she says she was handcuffed in her front yard and spent the night in jail. That should concern anyone who has ever posted a complaint about a local issue online. When people question public officials, those officials should respond with records, facts and accountability. They should not turn criticism into a police matter. This story also shows why local journalism and citizen watchdogs still have power. Small towns can have big problems. Sometimes the person asking the uncomfortable question is the one doing the public a favor. The bigger question is simple: If a Facebook post about dirty water can lead to a felony arrest, what would stop another local government from trying the same thing? To hear Jennifer tell her story in her own words, check out The CyberGuy Report podcast at CyberguyPodcast.com.

Have you ever spoken up about a local problem and felt ignored, intimidated or brushed aside? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

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