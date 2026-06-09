AI voice scams can clone your family’s voice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Your phone rings. It's your son's voice. Panicked. He says he's been in a car accident. He hurt someone. He's about to be arrested. He needs $15,000 wired before the end of the day, and please, don't tell anyone yet. You'd wire the money. Of course you would. Except it isn't your son.

It's a scammer who spent about 10 minutes online, pulled three seconds of audio from a Facebook video your son posted last Christmas, and fed it into an AI voice cloning tool that costs less than a Netflix subscription. The voice that broke your heart wasn't real. The emergency wasn't real. But the $15,000 transfer? That would have been.

This is already happening to families right now, in every state. And what most people don't understand is that the voice clone is actually the easy part. What makes these attacks so devastatingly effective is everything that happens before the call.

Join CyberGuy Live: Lock Down Your Phone in 30 Minutes (Saturday, June 13, 10 am ET)

Your phone holds your email, passwords, photos, banking apps and personal data. In this free, live online class, Kurt the CyberGuy will walk you step by step through simple phone security fixes you can do in real time. You’ll learn how to improve your privacy settings, spot the latest phone scams, use trusted security tools and walk away with a simple checklist to stay protected. Register here: CyberGuyLive.com

AI CYBERSECURITY RISKS AND DEEPFAKE SCAMS ON THE RISE

The technology has crossed a terrifying threshold.

AI can now clone a person's voice using as little as three seconds of audio, pulled from a social media video, a voicemail greeting, or a voice message. The technology copies tone, speech patterns, and accents closely enough that many people can't tell the difference between a real voice and a fake one.

Three seconds. That's shorter than it took you to read that sentence. AI scams surged 1,210% in 2025, and global AI scam losses could reach $40 billion by 2027. This isn't a slow-building trend. It's an explosion.

A new study found that 1 in 4 adults have already experienced an AI voice scam. One in four. That's your neighbor. Your coworker. Someone in your family. But here's the thing nobody's telling you.

The voice clone is the last step, not the first

Every article you've read about AI voice cloning focuses on the technology. The scarily realistic audio. The three seconds of audio that's "all they need." What those articles miss is the setup that happens before the call. A voice clone is useless without answers to two questions: Whose voice do I clone? And who do I call with it?

To answer both of those questions, scammers don't need to hack anything. They go to the same places anyone can access right now: data broker websites. Armed with your phone number and personal details from a data broker profile, scammers can call you directly and reference your name, address, or recent transactions to appear legitimate. Here's the step-by-step process, because you need to know exactly how this works.

Step 1: They find you (or your family member) on a people-search site

A scammer types your name into Spokeo, BeenVerified, or Whitepages. Within seconds, they have:

Your age and current address

Your phone number

The names of your relatives, including your adult children and elderly parents

Where you all used to live

Estimated household income.

They didn't hack anything. They paid a few dollars. Or nothing at all.

Step 2: They identify the right target and the right voice to clone

Once they have your family network mapped, they make a decision: Who's the most vulnerable person to call? And whose voice will make them act?

5 STEPS TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCES FROM FAMILY SCAMS

Often, the target is an elderly parent. The cloned voice is a grandchild or adult child. That combination of a panicked young voice and an older parent who loves them is the most reliably devastating pairing a scammer can manufacture.

Then they go looking for audio. A Facebook video from Thanksgiving. A YouTube clip of a school play. A TikTok your kid posted last summer. Three seconds is enough. The AI tool replicates pitch, cadence, accent, and emotional inflection.

Step 3: They script the emergency

This is where the call starts to feel personal. Data broker profiles can reveal more than your phone number. Scammers may find relatives’ names, rough ages, your city, your property address and other public record details. Then they use those clues to make the fake emergency sound believable.

Scammers introduce physical excuses, like a broken nose or a bad connection, to cover any slight artifacts in the AI voice, then create maximum urgency. The victim is directed to wire money, send cryptocurrency, or hand cash to a "bail bondsman" courier who arrives at the door.

The call sounds real because it was built on real information. Your mother picks up. She hears her grandchild's voice, the right name, the right emotional register, the right panic. Her rational brain doesn't stand a chance.

Cybersecurity researchers have noted that the emotional realism of a cloned voice removes the mental barrier to skepticism. When it sounds like your loved one, your rational defenses tend to shut down.

Real families. Real losses

In one documented case in Florida, a woman lost $15,000 after receiving a call from her "crying daughter." She withdrew cash and placed it in a box, which a driver came to collect from her house. Another call, and a larger money request, soon followed.

The Trapp family in the San Francisco Bay Area received a frantic call from their "son" saying he'd been in a car accident, injured a pregnant woman, and needed urgent help. The scammers posed not only as the son but also as police, instructing the mother to quickly withdraw $15,000 and hand it to a courier already on the way. The family became suspicious just in time and called their son directly. They were the lucky ones.

Hiya's Q4 2024 Global Call Threat Report found that one-third of survey respondents across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, and Spain encountered deepfake voice fraud in 2024 and 30% of those who encountered it fell victim.

"But I don't post videos of myself online"

Neither did some of the victims' families. You don't need to be the one posting. Your grandchild's TikTok account, your daughter's Facebook, your son's YouTube channel, or any public audio of them is all the scammer needs.

And even if your entire family has locked down social media? The data broker profile built on you, listing your phone number, your relatives' names, and your address, is still there, still searchable, and still pointing scammers directly at the most vulnerable people in your network.

Here's an uncomfortable truth: data brokers update their databases constantly. Your information can be pulled from voter registration records, property filings, court documents, marketing surveys, and loyalty programs, none of which require your permission. You likely have a profile on dozens of sites right now that you've never seen. You can run a free scan to see exactly how exposed you are. Results usually arrive within an hour.

SPRING CLEAN YOUR DIGITAL FOOTPRINT: WHY RETIREES ARE SCAM TARGETS

Why removing yourself from data brokers disrupts the entire attack chain

The voice clone is only one part of the scam. The targeting makes it work. When you remove your family's information from data broker sites, you cut off the scammer's research. They may lose access to your mother's phone number, your relatives' names or clues about who lives alone. Without that personal map, it becomes much harder to choose the right target and the right voice to clone.

Data broker profiles might link your mobile number to your home address and your relatives' names. That makes family scams, now frequently enhanced by AI voice cloning, much easier for criminals to execute.

This is why I recommend using a data removal service. It can automatically send removal requests to hundreds of data broker and people search websites on your behalf. It can also keep monitoring and resubmitting requests when your data reappears. Because it will reappear. That's how these sites work.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com/FreeScan

Five things to do right now

Beyond removing your data, do these things this week:

THE ONE THING THAT COULD PROTECT YOUR PARENTS FROM SCAMMERS

1) Create a family code word

Pick something random, "purple cactus," "blue kettle," anything unconnected to your actual life. Every family member agrees: any emergency call requesting money must include this word before anyone acts. Scammers cannot guess it. No data broker sells it.

2) Establish a callback rule

No matter how real a voice sounds, hang up and call the person back at their known number, not the number that called you. Real emergencies can wait two minutes for a callback. Scammers count on the panic preventing exactly this.

3) Lock down family members' social media

Set profiles to friends only. Limit public videos. The less audio of your family that's publicly available, the harder voice cloning becomes. Talk to your kids and grandkids about this specifically.

4) Warn your most vulnerable relatives directly

Don't assume they'll figure this out. Have a specific, explicit conversation: "If you get a call that sounds like me asking for money, stop. Ask for our code word. Call me back at my number. It might not be me."

5) Never wire money, use gift cards, or hand cash to a courier based on a phone call alone

This is how every one of these scams ends. The payment method itself is the red flag. Legitimate emergencies don't require Venmo, wire transfers, or a courier showing up at your door.

Kurt's key takeaways

AI voice scams work because they sound personal. A scammer may only need a few seconds of public audio to copy a loved one's voice and make a fake emergency feel real. However, the voice clone is only part of the attack. Scammers also use data broker and people-search sites to find phone numbers, family connections and personal details that make the call more convincing. That is why a simple family code word can help stop panic before money changes hands. So can a strict callback rule, locked-down social media and direct conversations with older relatives before a scammer calls. The best defense is to slow the moment down. Hang up, call your loved one directly and never send money, crypto, gift cards or cash to a courier based only on a phone call.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If a phone call sounded exactly like someone you love asking for help, would you stop long enough to question it? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox.

For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com - trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.