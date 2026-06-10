Do not click fake 'account recovery' Amazon email

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Amazon is getting ready for Prime Day, and you can bet scammers are, too. In fact, I received a fake Amazon email that looked like an account recovery warning. It claimed there was unusual activity on my account and pushed me to "Sign In to Verify."

That kind of message can make anyone uneasy. It certainly did for me. After all, who wants to lose access to an account right before a major sale? Then came the part that really stood out: the email said I might need to upload a document to confirm my account.

That was the giveaway. A real deal can save you money. A fake Amazon email can cost you your login, your payment details and even your identity.

Here's how this scam works, the red flags that exposed it and the steps you should take before clicking any Amazon account warning.

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Fake Amazon email warning before Prime Day

The timing made this phishing email more convincing. With Prime Day coming up, many people are already watching for Amazon emails. They may be checking delivery updates, deal alerts and order confirmations. That creates the perfect opening for a fake account warning.

The email used the same tricks you see in many phishing scams. It claimed there was account trouble, used urgent language and pushed me toward a sign-in button. That is exactly what scammers want.

They want you to react before you inspect the message. They want you to sign in before you think through the request. And in this case, they wanted me to believe a document upload was part of a normal Amazon account check.

Amazon phishing scam red flags

This fake Amazon email had several warning signs. First, it landed in my junk folder. That alone does not prove fraud, but it should make you cautious.

Second, the subject line sounded awkward. It said, "Account Recovery: Sign-in and Verify your Amazon account." That wording felt stiff and a little off.

Third, the greeting was generic. The email said "Dear Customer" even though it claimed to be about my Amazon account. That alone does not prove the email is fake, but it adds to the concern.

Fourth, the message created urgency. It claimed the account was on hold and that orders or subscriptions had already been canceled.

Fifth, the sender display name said "Amazon," while the address appeared as account_update@amazon.com. That may look official at first. Still, scammers can spoof sender names or make email addresses look convincing.

Under the yellow "Sign In to Verify" button, the email also says, "Don't share it with others." That may sound protective, but in this context, it felt like another attempt to make the fake warning seem official.

The biggest warning sign came from the document request. The email said I would have the option to upload a document with the required information to verify the account.

That should stop you cold. Scammers may be after more than your Amazon password. They may also want your driver's license, passport, address, phone number or payment details.

Why fake Amazon account emails fool shoppers

This scam works because it hits a very real fear. Most people do not want to lose access to an online shopping account. That concern grows when a big sale is about to start. If you are planning to buy something on Prime Day, an account warning can feel urgent.

The email also borrowed Amazon's familiar look. It used the Amazon name, a logo area and a yellow sign-in button. It also included a footer that appeared to show an Amazon.com link. That can make the message feel safer than it really is.

Here is the problem. The visible link text in an email can mislead you. A link can appear to point to Amazon while sending you somewhere else. It can also pass through tracking links, redirects or look-alike pages. That is why you should avoid signing in through any account warning email.

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What happens if you click a fake Amazon link

If you click the link, you may land on a fake Amazon sign-in page. It may look close enough to fool you. Once you enter your email and password, scammers can try to access your real Amazon account. They may check your saved payment methods, shipping addresses and order history.

They may also try that same password on other websites. That becomes a bigger risk if you reuse passwords.

The document request adds another layer of danger. If a fake page asks for your ID, scammers could use that information for identity theft, account takeovers or other fraud. That is why one quick click can turn into a much bigger mess.

Ways to stay safe from fake Amazon emails

A fake Amazon email can look convincing at first, so the best move is to slow down and use these simple checks before you click, sign in or share anything.

1) Do not click the sign-in button

Skip buttons like "Sign In to Verify," "View details" or "Restore access." Open the Amazon app or type Amazon.com into your browser yourself.

2) Check Amazon's Message Center

After signing in directly, go to Your Account > Message Center. If the alert is real, you should see a matching message there.

3) Watch for pressure language

Scammers often say your account is locked, your orders were canceled, or you must act right away. That pressure is designed to make you click before thinking.

4) Never upload ID through an email link

If an email asks for a passport, driver's license or other document, stop. Contact Amazon through the app or website before sending anything.

5) Use a password manager

A password manager can help you spot fake login pages. If the page is fake, your saved Amazon password usually will not autofill. Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at CyberGuy.com.

6) Turn on two-step verification

7) Use strong antivirus software

Install strong antivirus software on your computer, phone and tablet. Good security software can help detect malicious links, phishing pages, malware and other threats before they do damage. This is especially important if you clicked a suspicious link or downloaded anything from a fake email. Security software should back up your smart habits, not replace them. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at CyberGuy.com.

8) Use a data removal service

Scammers often build more convincing attacks with information they find about you online. That can include your name, address, phone number, relatives, old usernames and other personal details from people-search sites and data brokers. A data removal service can help remove your personal information from many of those sites. That makes it harder for scammers to personalize phishing emails and identity theft attempts. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting CyberGuy.com.

9) Report the suspicious email

Forward suspicious Amazon emails to reportascam@amazon.com. Then delete the message from your inbox or junk folder.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Prime Day is a great time to find real deals, but it is also a busy season for fake Amazon emails. Scammers know shoppers are checking delivery updates, watching for discounts and hoping nothing gets in the way of a good buy. That is what made this email so sneaky. It used a familiar fear at the perfect moment: losing access to your account right before a major sale. The safest move is to slow down before you click. Do not trust the button. Do not trust the sender name alone. Open the Amazon app or type Amazon.com into your browser and check your account yourself.

Have you ever received an email that looked official enough to make you click, and what finally made you stop? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

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For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com – trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

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HOW TO DETECT FAKE AMAZON EMAILS AND AVOID IMPERSONATION SCAMS

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