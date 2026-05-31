QR code email scam targets employee reviews

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We received an email that looks like an official HR notice about a performance review. It mentions pay updates, benefits and a deadline. There is also a QR code to access your file.

The message claims to come from an internal HR office. Instead, it pushes us to scan a QR code to access your appraisal. That setup is a classic phishing move. In many cases, these scams try to move you off your computer and onto your phone, where it is harder to verify links.

So, let's break down what stands out and why this message should absolutely not be trusted.

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QR code email scam red flags you should notice

This email is built to feel routine and urgent at the same time. Take a closer look, and the red flags start to add up.

Red flag #1: The sender's email does not match the company's

The message shows "CyberGuy" as the sender. The actual email address is mario@toituresphenix.com. That domain has nothing to do with the brand it claims to represent. This is one of the biggest warning signs. Legitimate companies send HR notices from their own domain. If the domain looks unrelated, treat it as suspicious right away.

Red flag #2: The email creates urgency with a deadline

The email says you must act by May 15, 2026. Deadlines push people to react fast. Scammers rely on that pressure, so you skip basic checks. Real HR systems do use deadlines. The difference is how they deliver them. They do not rely on a random email with a QR code.

Red flag #3: The QR code is the main call to action

The message tells you to scan a QR code to access your file. That is a newer phishing tactic called "quishing."

Why it matters:

QR codes hide the destination link

Your phone may not show the full URL clearly

Security tools on your computer cannot inspect it

Most companies will send a direct link or ask you to log in through a known portal. They do not force QR-only access for something as sensitive as compensation details.

Red flag #4: The greeting is generic instead of personal

The email starts with "Dear Techtips." It looks like a mailing list or placeholder. Legitimate HR messages usually address you by your full name. They often include employee-specific details that scammers cannot easily fake.

Red flag #5: The email uses vague HR system language

The email mentions a "secure HR access system" but never names it. There is no recognizable platform like Workday or ADP. That vagueness is intentional. It avoids giving you something you can verify.

Red flag #6: The branding looks real yet feels off

There is a Microsoft logo in the message. That does not mean Microsoft sent it. Logos are easy to copy. The layout tries to mimic a corporate notice. Still, the formatting feels generic. Real internal emails usually follow a consistent company template you have seen before.

Red flag #7: The high-importance flag adds pressure

The message is marked as high importance. That visual cue pushes urgency again. Scammers stack these signals so you feel like you cannot ignore the message.

Red flag #8: The instructions bypass normal login habits

Instead of telling you to log into your HR portal, the email asks you to scan and access a file directly. That isn’t how sensitive employee data is handled. Companies want you inside a secure login system, not opening a file from a QR code.

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Why QR code phishing scams are growing fast

QR codes feel safe because we see them everywhere. Restaurants use them. Airlines use them. That familiarity lowers your guard. Scammers take advantage of that trust.

They embed malicious links inside codes so you cannot preview them easily. Once you scan, you may land on a fake login page that looks real. From there, it is a quick path to stolen credentials.

What happens if you scan a malicious QR code

If the QR code leads to a phishing page , a few things can happen:

You enter your login details and hand them over

Malware downloads silently to your device

The page asks for more personal information

In some cases, attackers use the stolen login to access company systems or your email account. That can lead to more attacks against your contacts.

Ways to stay safe from QR code email scams

These scams rely on speed and distraction. Slow things down, and a few simple checks can protect your data.

1) Do not scan unexpected QR codes

If an email pushes you to scan a code, pause. Go to the official website yourself instead of using the code.

2) Check the sender's domain carefully

Look past the display name. Verify the full email address. If it does not match the company, do not trust it.

3) Use your normal login path

Access HR systems by typing the URL you already know or using a saved bookmark. Avoid links and codes in emails.

4) Watch for generic greetings

Messages that avoid your real name should raise suspicion. That is often a sign of mass phishing.

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5) Confirm with your company

If something feels off, ask your HR team directly. Use a known contact method, not the one in the email.

6) Use strong antivirus software

Strong antivirus software can block malicious links, flag phishing pages and stop malware before it installs. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at Cyberguy.com

7) Consider a data removal service

Scammers often use personal data found online to make emails feel more convincing. A data removal service can reduce your exposure by removing your information from broker sites. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com

8) Keep your devices and apps updated

Security updates patch known vulnerabilities. Turn on automatic updates so you are always protected.

9) Enable two-factor authentication

Even if your login gets stolen, a second verification step like two-factor authentication ( 2FA ) can stop attackers from getting into your account.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Phishing emails keep evolving. Today, it is a QR code tied to a fake HR notice. Tomorrow, it could be something else that feels just as routine. The safest thing to do is simple. Do not trust the path an email gives you when sensitive information is involved. Use your own path instead.

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If a message asks you to act fast with a QR code, would you stop and verify it first or trust it because it looks familiar? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

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Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox.

For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com - trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

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