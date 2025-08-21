Remove your data to protect your retirement from scammers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You've spent decades building your retirement fund. Now is the time to enjoy it, not lie awake worrying about scammers and identity thieves. Criminals are more aggressive than ever, and they know your personal information is the key to your money.

The good news? You can take simple steps to remove your personal data from risky websites and databases. These actions greatly reduce the chance of fraud and protect your hard-earned savings from scammers. By taking control of your information now, you keep your money secure and your retirement in your hands.

THE DATA BROKER OPT-OUT STEPS EVERY RETIREE SHOULD TAKE TODAY

Why criminals target retirement accounts

Retirement accounts are a goldmine for criminals . Here's why:

They're large. A lifetime of savings can add up to six or seven figures.

A lifetime of savings can add up to six or seven figures. They're less monitored . Unlike checking accounts, you may only review them a few times a year.

. Unlike checking accounts, you may only review them a few times a year. They're easy to access remotely. Scammers don't need your wallet-just enough personal details to pretend to be you.

Elder fraud caused more than $4.9 billion in losses in 2024. In 72% of cases, scammers found victims' personal data online. Most of these crimes were tied to identity theft, allowing criminals to access accounts, redirect benefits, or launch phishing attacks.

You have an online profile even without social media

You don't have to be on Facebook to have your information online. Data brokers, companies you may have never heard of, collect and sell personal details about nearly every adult in the U.S. These profiles may include:

Age and date of birth

Home address and property value

Marital status and family details

Income range and investments

Retirement status

For scammers, this information is like a treasure map.

HOW TO SECURE YOUR 401(K) PLAN FROM IDENTITY FRAUD

How criminals abuse your data

When scammers know your age, address, and that you're retired, they can craft scams that feel frighteningly real. Some examples are:

Fake financial advisor calls: Claiming to represent your bank or retirement plan provider, they already know your full name, your investment type, and even the city you live in.

Claiming to represent your bank or retirement plan provider, they already know your full name, your investment type, and even the city you live in. "Pre-approved" retirement loan or annuity offers: Complete with official-sounding terms and personal details to make them seem legitimate.

Complete with official-sounding terms and personal details to make them seem legitimate. Social engineering scams: Using information about your family or recent life events (like selling a home) to build trust before asking for account details.

The more accurate the personal data they have, the more convincing their story, and the higher the risk you'll believe them.

Reduce the target on your back

Every piece of personal information you remove from public databases is one less tool scammers can use. Removing your data can:

Reduce the number of scam attempts

the number of scam attempts Limit how convincing those scams seem

how convincing those scams seem Prevent your details from being resold repeatedly

Think of it as changing the locks on your home before a break-in happens.

HOW TO HAND OFF DATA PRIVACY RESPONSIBILITIES FOR OLDER ADULTS TO A TRUSTED LOVED ONE

Remove your data manually

You can contact data brokers and request that they delete your profile. To start, search your name online, find the sites listing your data, and follow each site's removal process. However, there's a catch:

There are hundreds of these companies

Each has a different process, often requiring ID copies or mailed letters

Many will repost your data within months unless you check back regularly

It's a time-consuming job that most people eventually abandon.

Use an automated data removal service

A data removal tool handles the work for you. It:

Contacts hundreds of data brokers on your behalf

Tracks each request and follow-up to ensure deletion

Monitors continuously to keep your data off the lists

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Kurt's key takeaways

You've worked too hard to let criminals take what you've built. By reducing your digital footprint, you protect both your money and your peace of mind. Start removing your personal information today, and keep your retirement exactly where it belongs, in your hands.

If you've been targeted by a scam, how did you handle it, and what advice would you give others? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

