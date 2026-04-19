You don’t need an SSN to open a credit card: Scammers know that

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Some credit card issuers now approve applicants without a Social Security Number. Instead, they accept an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, a passport or proof of income.

That makes it easier for more people to access credit, but it also changes how lenders verify identity. Instead of relying on one number, they now review a mix of personal details.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says they received 1,008,597 internet crime complaints in 2025. Phishing and spoofing ranked among the most common. These scams collect small pieces of your personal information over time, including your name, address or date of birth.

HOW DEBIT CARD FRAUD CAN HAPPEN WITHOUT USING THE CARD

Each detail may seem harmless on its own. But scammers combine them to build a profile that looks real. That profile can pass basic checks and lead to accounts opened in your name.

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How lenders verify identity without an SSN

Lenders check new credit applications against credit bureau records. These records include your name, date of birth and address history.

Experian says it can use these details to find or build a credit file when an SSN is not available. Lenders also look for an existing credit file and recent activity.

If the details match what is already on file, lenders may approve the application. The decision depends on whether the profile looks consistent and believable.

How scammers gather your information

Scammers rely on phishing and impersonation tactics to collect data over time. The FBI reports more than 190,000 phishing and spoofing cases in 2025.

A message may ask you to confirm your name or address. Another message may request part of an account number. Each interaction adds another piece.

Alone, the information does not seem useful. Together, it creates a complete profile. These are the same details lenders use to verify identity. Scammers then combine everything and apply for credit in one step.

Why fraudulent applications still get approved

Lenders approve applications by matching the details to existing records. They do not trace where that information came from. They focus on consistency. Many systems process applications automatically using credit bureau data. Each application usually creates a hard inquiry on your credit file.

If the details match and a credit file already exists, lenders may treat the application as legitimate. No step confirms that the person applying actually owns that identity. The Federal Trade Commission receives more than 1 million identity theft reports each year. Credit card fraud remains one of the most common types. Many cases involve new accounts opened with information that passed basic checks.

How you might find out

You cannot see credit applications in real time. Most people only notice activity when it shows up on their credit report.

A hard inquiry appears when someone applies for credit. But you will only see it if you check your credit regularly.

appears when someone applies for credit. But you will only see it if you check your credit regularly. New accounts usually appear after they are reported to credit bureaus. This often takes 30 to 60 days, depending on the issuer.

usually appear after they are reported to credit bureaus. This often takes 30 to 60 days, depending on the issuer. Sometimes, the first sign is a piece of mail. A credit card or welcome letter may be sent to the address on the application. If a scammer changed the address, you may never see it.

A credit card or welcome letter may be sent to the address on the application. If a scammer changed the address, you may never see it. Others discover the issue when their credit score drops, or a new account appears on their report.

DO YOU KNOW THE TRUE COST OF IDENTITY THEFT?

Why timing works against you

By the time you see these changes, the account is already open. That gives scammers time to apply for more credit or start spending.

That delay is what makes this type of fraud so difficult to catch early.

Here's how to catch fraudulent accounts early

The only way to see this type of fraud early is to keep an eye on your credit file. These include:

New credit accounts

Hard inquiries from applications

New authorized users added

Changes to your name or address

New collections or delinquent accounts

Most people don't check their credit regularly. Bank alerts can flag activity on existing accounts, but they don't show new credit cards opened at a different bank. Those only appear once they are reported to the credit bureaus. You can also place a free credit freeze with Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, which can block new credit accounts from being opened in your name. A fraud alert is another option that tells lenders to take extra steps to verify your identity before approving new credit.

Credit monitoring services can track activity across all three bureaus and alert you when something changes. That gives you time to respond by freezing your credit, disputing the account or contacting the lender.

See my tips and best picks on Best Identity Theft Protection at Cyberguy.com

Kurt's key takeaways

More lenders now approve credit cards without a Social Security number. That makes credit easier to access. But it also changes how identity gets verified. Lenders now match multiple pieces of personal information instead of relying on one number. That gives scammers more ways in. They can collect small details over time and use them together. This is why identity theft is harder to spot. You may not notice anything until a new account shows up on your credit report. By then, the damage may already be done. The takeaway is simple. Check your credit regularly. Set up alerts and limit what you share online. Fraud is no longer just about stolen numbers. It is about stolen identities built piece by piece.

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Is enough being done to stop scammers from using your personal information to open accounts, or is the system making it too easy for them to slip through? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

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For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

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