Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies agree to 5-year deal: reports

Zack Wheeler agreed to a five-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, turning down at least two teams, according to multiple reports.

Wheeler was considered to be the value grab on the free-agent market, considering pitchers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg are expected to get long-term deals north of $200 million.

ESPN reported the deal was worth $118 million.

The free agent turned down a deal with the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins, according to multiple reports. Wheeler reportedly turned it down because he wanted to stay in the northeast, according to multiple reports. Wheeler’s wife is a New Jersey native.

Wheeler, who turns 30 next year, has been in the New York Mets organization since the team acquired him from the San Francisco Giants in a trade for Carlos Beltran in July 2011. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons and some of the 2017 season with arm issues. But he has been relatively healthy since the 2018 season.

In 2018, Wheeler started 29 games and pitched in 182 1/3 innings. He struck out 179 batters, recorded an 8.8 K/9 and had a 3.31 ERA. Last season, Wheeler started 31 games and pitched in 195 1/3 innings. He struck out a career-high 195 batters and posted a 9.0 K/9 and a 3.96 ERA.

The New York Post reported the Mets did not make an offer for Wheeler.