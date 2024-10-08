Expand / Collapse search
MLB Postseason

Yankees star says Royals 'got lucky' with Game 2 win, guarantees series victory for New York

The series is now tied at one

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
One New York Yankees star isn't pointing the finger at his own squad for Monday's brutal loss.

The Yanks mustered up just seven hits and went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position — from the fourth through the eighth innings, no one even got into such a spot.

The Kansas City Royals' four-run fourth inning was enough for K.C. to get by New York, 4-2, in Game 2 of the American League Division Series to tie the series before heading back to Missouri.

Jazz Chisholm after home run

New York Yankees third base Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning during game two of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium.  (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

All four runs were charged to Carlos Rodon, who started off red-hot by striking out all three batters in the first. The Yankees got the tying run at the plate in the ninth, but the comeback fell short.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. got the attempted comeback started, belting a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth, so perhaps he is feeling confident. However, he made a claim that the Royals don't have much to celebrate.

"Still feels the same like we’re gonna win it. We’re going to go out there and do our thing still. We still don’t feel like any team is better than us," the infielder said.

"We had a lot of opportunities tonight. They just got lucky."

Jazz Chisholm hyping up dugout

New York Yankees third base Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning during game two of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium.  (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

That quote apparently got the attention of the Royals clubhouse — Maikel Garcia appeared to take his own shot at Chisholm.

"We don't fear nobody," the Royals infielder posted on X. "Don't celebrate too early."

The Yankees are now 3-for-19 in their first two postseason games, a common bugaboo for their latest October woes.

Clarke Schmidt (2.85 ERA) will take the bump for New York, while Kansas City will return with Seth Lugo (3.00 ERA). But with Kansas City splitting in New York, they now have home field advantage for the rest of the series.

Jazz after single

New York Yankees third base Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) scores a single during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals during game one of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Games 3 and 4 are Wednesday and Thursday, and if necessary, Game 5 will be back in the Bronx on Saturday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.