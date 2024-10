The Kansas City Royals’ bats woke up in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on their way to a 4-2 victory in the Bronx.

The Royals got down early in the game when Giancarlo Stanton’s single scored Gleyber Torres from second base. Torres beat the throw and the Yankees had the lead in the 1-0 third inning.

But in the next half-inning, the Royals jumped on Carlos Rodon.

Salvador Perez got the Royals on the board with a solo home run, which tied the game. Tommy Pham’s RBI single got Yuli Gurriel home to take the lead. Maikel Garcia drove home Garrett Hampson after Hampson singled home Pham. It capped off a four-run fourth.

Garcia finished 4-for-5 with an RBI. Hampson was 2-for-2 on the night.

It was all the Royals needed to close the door even as the Yankees put pressure on them with a Jazz Chisholm Jr. solo home run in the ninth.

New York was 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Cole Ragans gave Kansas City four innings of work. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out five batters. Angel Zerpa was credited with the win after one inning of work and a strikeout. Lucas Erceg picked up the save.

Kansas City stole a game while New York came into the series with home-field advantage.

Game 3 is set for Wednesday.