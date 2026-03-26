Yankees shortstop José Caballero makes MLB history, becomes first player to use Automated Ball-Strike System

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New York Yankees shortstop José Caballero made MLB history Wednesday: He became the first player to use the Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS).

During the fourth inning of the Yankees’ 7-0 Opening Day win over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Caballero challenged home plate umpire Bill Miller’s strike call after Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb threw a sinker at the top of the zone.

Caballero, 29, tapped his head to initiate the challenge and appeal the strike call, but lost the challenge. The 12 Hawk-Eye cameras of the Automated Ball-Strike System displayed that Webb’s 90.7 mph sinker was in the zone.

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Despite losing the challenge, he had conviction in his decision.

"Nope, I wanted to go for it," Caballero said.

Caballero thought it was a little higher than what was shown, but he is a fan of the ABS system despite his unsuccessful appeal.

"I think it's really good, keep everyone accountable," he added. "It gives us a chance to really see how good (we are) with the zone or not. I wish it was the other way around, I'm trying to get the overturn call but this time I didn't."

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Caballero’s challenge was the lone one of the game. The Yankees were up 5-0 at the time of the challenge.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he has tried to be direct with the feedback he has given to players regarding their challenges.

"We've had a lot of dialogue at it. It's something that we've poured a lot into, I've certainly," Boone said. "It's become one of the things I've kind of tried to lead the charge on a little bit. Another kind of end-of-spring meeting with all the position players and catchers at the end just kind of running through different ones that came up and give my feedback on it. I've been very direct with them during spring as far as after the fact if I thought one was really good or conversely if one was terrible."

"I've tried to be real direct with them and why," he said. "I feel like we're going to be good at it, that's the expectation. I'm sure we'll continue to evolve with it."

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Teams are given two challenges a game, but if they successfully challenge a call, they retain it. But if the challenge is unsuccessful, you lose it. So, the Yankees were down to one challenge for the rest of game after Caballero's unsuccessful attempt in the fourth inning.

Caballero, who went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, drove in the first run of the 2026 MLB season with a single that scored Giancarlo Stanton in the second inning.

The Yankees (1-0) will look to continue their hot start when they take on the Giants (0-1) on Friday at 4:35 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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