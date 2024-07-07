Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Yankees rookie Ben Rice makes franchise history with 3 home run game

Rice helped the Yankees to a 14-4 win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Ben Rice had a day.

The New York Yankees rookie first baseman made franchise history on Saturday as the team got back into the win column against the Boston Red Sox.

Ben Rice hits his 3rd homer

Yankees' Ben Rice celebrates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Rice became the first Yankees rookie to hit three home runs in a single game. He helped the Yankees win 14-4, snapping a four-game losing streak. He finished 3-for-5 with seven RBI.

"It’s definitely a day I’ll never forget," Rice said, via MLB.com. "I’m just pumped that it was a big-time win for us, a good bounce-back win, and over my hometown team. So it’s pretty cool."

Ben Rice runs to first

Yankees' Ben Rice runs to first base after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

After his third home run, fans at Yankee Stadium were goading him to give a curtain call. It took a minute for the 25-year-old to get out of the dugout, but he finally obliged.

"It was all happening so fast," Rice said. "Thankfully got it in. That was pretty awesome!"

Rice is from Cohasset, Massachusetts, making the three home run game against the Red Sox that much sweeter. He said, as a child, he signed Pesky Pole at Fenway Park, "Yankees Rule."

"Definitely a day I will never forget," Rice said. "Pumped it was a big-time win for us over my hometown team."

Ben Rice at first base

Yankees first baseman Ben Rice stands on the field during the ninth inning of the Boston Red Sox game, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Rice will hope for a little more magic to take the series from Boston on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.