Twins infielder ties MLB record last accomplished 72 years ago after getting hit in 12th straight at-bat

It's almost impossible to get Jose Miranda out.

The Minnesota Twins infielder tied an MLB record by getting a hit in 12 straight at-bats.

He became the fourth player to accomplish the feat, which had last been done in 1952.

It all started with his final at-bat Wednesday, when he singled against the Detroit Tigers in the bottom of the eighth.

He followed that up by going 5-for-5 Thursday and 4-for-4 Friday, which made him 10 for 10.

He started Saturday against the Houston Astros by getting hit by a pitch in his first plate appearance. In the second inning, he drove in a run with a single. Two innings later, he singled again, matching the record.

In the bottom of the sixth, Miranda was mere inches away from standing alone, but a line drive went just foul. After battling to a 2-2 count, he eventually flied out to left field.

It had to come to an end eventually, but the Twins faithful gave him a solid ovation.

The hit by pitch earlier helped him set a franchise record by getting on base in 13 consecutive plate appearances.

Miranda joined the company of Johnny Kling (1902), Pinky Higgins (1938) and Walt Dropo (1952) with the fourth-inning single.

The streak improved Miranda's average from .294 to .329 in a matter of days.

Miranda is now riding a 10-game hitting streak, but this record is just a microcosm of how good he's been.

In his previous 58 games entering today, Miranda had been hitting .345. In his last 15, he was hitting .500.

Miranda has helped the Twins stay afloat in the postseason race. They are six games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central lead, but they hold the second wild-card spot by two games.

