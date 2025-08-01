Yankees release Marcus Stroman to make room for trade deadline acquisitions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees released starting pitcher Marcus Stroman on Friday.

Stroman, 34, was released to make room for the pitchers the team acquired at the trade deadline.

The Yankees acquired two-time All-Star David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates, All-Star Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants and Jake Bird from the Colorado Rockies.

Bednar, 30, had a 2.37 ERA with 17 saves in 38 innings for the Pirates. Doval, 28, has a 3.09 ERA with 15 saves in 46.2 innings. Bird, 26, has a 4.73 ERA in 53.1 innings pitched.

Following the Yankees' 7-4 win yesterday, they optioned relief pitchers Yerry De Los Santos and Ian Hamilton to the minor leagues to create two roster spots. Stroman’s release opens up the requisite third roster spot needed to add all the incoming pitchers to the roster.

Stroman pitched in the Yankees’ win on Thursday over the Tampa Bay Rays, and was credited with the win as he pitched five innings and gave up four runs.

On the season, Stroman only made nine starts due to injury. The two-time All-Star had a 3-2 record in those starts and had a 6.23 ERA in 39 innings pitched.

The Yankees signed Stroman to a two-year contract prior to the 2024 season. If Stroman pitched 140 innings in 2025, he would have had an $18 million player option for 2026.

Stroman appeared in 39 games with the Yankees across two seasons and had a 4.69 ERA and a 13-11 record.

The Yankees could have optioned young starting pitcher Cam Schlittler to make room for the new bullpen arms, but the team instead decided to release Stroman.

Schlittler, 24, has impressed in his three starts as his fastball sits in the upper 90’s, occasionally touching 100 MPH. He has a 1-1 record, a 4.91 ERA, and 15 strikeouts in 14.2 innings so far this season.

The Yankees’ current starting rotation consists of Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil (who will make his season debut on Sunday after missing the start to the season with injury), Will Warren, and Schlittler.

The Yankees (60-49) next game is against the Miami Marlins (52-55) is on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

