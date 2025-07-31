MLB teams shake up their rosters for postseason push before the trade deadline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The MLB trade deadline was full of surprises this year.

The 6 p.m. ET deadline Thursday brought plenty of unexpected moves, including high-leverage relievers going to contenders and a reunion in Houston.

Below are four teams who made big moves.

The Houston Astros reunite with Carlos Correa

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes is out for the season after he injured his hamstring, and the team turned to one of its former stars to replace Paredes.

The team acquired Correa, who will reportedly move from shortstop to third base to take Paredes' spot, according to the New York Post.

The three-time All-Star has not been his usual self this season but has still been solid. In 93 games, Correa has a .267 batting average with seven home runs and 31 RBI.

The Astros (62-47) lead the American League West by five games and are well positioned for a deep playoff run.

In return, the Twins acquired minor league left-handed pitcher Matt Mikulski. The Twins are also paying $33 million of the $91.5 million owed to Correa through the 2028 season, according to ESPN.

The New York Yankees completely revamp bullpen, bench

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman acquired seven players beforfe the trade deadline, three relievers and four position players.

The Yankees' bullpen has been a major weakness as of late with a 6.38 ERA over the last 27 games. The Yankees acquired two-time All-Star David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates, All-Star Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants and Jake Bird from the Colorado Rockies.

Bednar, 30, had a 2.37 ERA with 17 saves in 38 innings for the Pirates. Doval, 28, has a 3.09 ERA with 15 saves in 46.2 innings. Bird, 26, has a 4.73 ERA in 53.1 innings pitched.

The Yankees also acquired utility player Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals, outfielder Austin Slater from the Chicago White Sox and utility player Jose Caballero from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rosario and Slaten have strong numbers against left-handed pitchers, while Caballero is tied for the MLB lead in steals (34).

Last week, the Yankees acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Rockies to shore up the hot corner.

The Yankees (60-49) hold a wild-card spot in the American League and are chasing the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the American League East.

New York Mets bolster their bullpen, get center fielder

The Mets made a few moves before the deadline to strengthen their bullpen, acquiring two-time All-Star reliever Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles, setup man Tyler Rogers from the San Francisco Giants and two-time All-Star closer Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Soto has a 3.79 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 38 innings between the Orioles and Mets this season. Rogers has been great for the Giants, pitching to a 1.80 ERA in 50 innings. Helsley recorded 21 saves with a 3.00 ERA for the Cardinals.

They also filled their hole in center field, acquiring All-Star Cedric Mullins from the Orioles Thursday.

Mullins plays a strong center field and has a .229 batting average with 15 home runs and 49 RBI, but he has been hot lately.

The Mets (62-47) hold a half-game lead over the Phillies (61-47) for first place in the NL East.

The San Diego Padres go all out

Padres general manager A.J. Preller is known to be aggressive, and he did nothing to change his reputation Thursday as he went out and acquired seven players.

The Padres acquired All-Star closer Mason Miller and starting pitcher JP Sears from the Athletics, but the price was steep. They gave up one of the top prospects in the sport in Leo De Vries.

They also gave up three pitching prospects, sending Braden Nett, Henry Baez and Eduarniel Núñez to the Athletics.

Miller, 26, routinely throws over 100 mph on his fastball. On the season, Miller had a 3.76 ERA with 20 saves in 38.1 innings for the Athletics for this season.

Sears, 26, will be a back-of-the-rotation starter for the Padres. He has a 7-9 record and 4.95 ERA in 22 starts this season.

After Preller pulled off the blockbuster trade with the Athletics, he acquired All-Star first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and outfielder Ramón Laureano from the Orioles.

O’Hearn, 32, has had a great season with the Orioles, hitting .283 with 13 home runs and 43 RBIs. Laureano, 31, has also had a strong season offensively with a .290 batting average, 15 home runs and 46 RBIs while playing strong defense.

The Padres also acquired catcher Freddy Fermin from the Kansas City Royals and infielder Will Wagner from the Toronto Blue Jays. Both players will provide depth on the bench.

The final move the Padres made was acquiring All-Star starting pitcher Nestor Cortes from the Milwaukee Brewers. Cortes has only made two starts this season after being placed on the injured list with a left elbow flexor strain.

The Padres (60-49) hope their litany of deadline moves is enough to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46) for first place in the National League West.

