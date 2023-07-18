Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Yankees' Josh Donaldson could miss rest of season after MRI reveals Grade 3 strain to right calf

Donaldson hurt his calf running out a grounder on Saturday against the Rockies

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson could be done for the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a Grade 3 strain to his right calf.

Donaldson said before Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels he has not been given a timetable on when he might be able to return.

Josh Donaldson walks to the Yankees

Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees walks to the dugout after striking out during the fifth inning of the game against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on July 7, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.  (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The 37-year old was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after straining his calf running out a grounder during the seventh inning at Colorado.

The three-time All-Star, was on the IL from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring. The 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson is hitting .142 with 15 RBIs. Ten of his 15 hits have been home runs.

Josh Donaldson swings bat

Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees singles during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on July 5, 2023, in New York, New York.  (New York Yankees/Getty Images)

New York acquired Donaldson from Minnesota in March 2022 along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela, Donaldson hit .222 last year with 15 homers and 62 RBIs.

Josh Donaldson swings

Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees bats against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the six inning at RingCentral Coliseum on June 29, 2023 in Oakland, California.  (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

He has a $21 million salary in the final season of a $92 million, four-year contract he signed with Minnesota. The deal includes a $24 million mutual option for 2024 with an $6 million buyout if declined by the team.