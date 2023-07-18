Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Angels
Published

Shohei Ohtani's clutch homer vs Yankees comes with epic bat flip

Ohtani has 35 home runs on the season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Shohei Ohtani showed some emotion as the Los Angeles Angels came back to defeat the New York Yankees on Monday night, 4-3, as the Bronx Bombers continue to trend downward.

Ohtani’s big moment came against Michael King in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Angels trailed by two runs. With a runner on first and down in the count 1-2, Ohtani smashed a pitch that was away but in the middle of the zone. Yankees catcher Jose Trevino knew the ball was gone immediately.

Shohei Ohtani celebrates

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, July 17, 2023, in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

As Ohtani watched the ball fly out of Angel Stadium, he added an epic bat flip for good measure. It was his 35th home run of the season. Los Angeles would win the game in the 10th inning.

Ohtani’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors as the Aug. 1 deadline approaches. Angels owner Arte Moreno was adamant at the beginning of the year that the team would not look to trade him but a King’s ransom and the Angels entering Monday nine games behind the Texas Rangers for first place in the American League West division could change things.

Shohei Ohtani bat flips

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, flips his bat after hitting a two-run home run as New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Angels manager Phil Nevin said Ohtani really wants to win.

"He wants to win in the worst way. It’s just been frustrating for him the last two weeks as it is for everybody," Nevin said. "He wants to win and he wants to win here."

Shohei Ohtani swings

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, hits a two-run home run as New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino, left, and home plate umpire John Tumpane watch during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Should another team acquire Ohtani, they will have to be in the running to pay him once he hits free agency next season. MLB pundits have speculated that Ohtani could get a long-term contract worth up to $600 million next season. If that happens, it would be the richest contract in baseball history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.