Yankees fan knows tossing back Freddie Freeman's historic home run meant losing big payday: 'No regrets'

Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman made it six World Series games in a row he hit a home run, launching another two-run shot over the right field wall at Yankee Stadium in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

But the ball that was deposited into the seats found itself back on the field in a flash, as one Yankees fan decided to go with the age-old tradition of tossing back an away player’s home run.

The fan, though, didn’t comprehend that he was tossing history into right field – history that could’ve paid him a six-figure sum.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The New York Post caught up with Marcus Kline, the 51-year-old Yankees fan that threw Freeman’s home run, his fourth of this World Series, back onto the field.

Kline, asked if he understood what he was throwing away, said he wanted to show the rest of the Yankees faithful how much he cared about the team winning a do-or-die Game 4 to keep the Fall Classic alive for one more game.

"I have this ball and there’s pure instinct and adrenaline like, ‘What are we going to do to get the crowd back in it?’" Kline told The Post in a phone interview. "People are yelling, everyone is like anxious and all of a sudden, I’m like – I was with my best buddy and business partner – if we threw this ball back we can get the crowd back into this, and there was a chant in the bleachers of ‘Throw it back! Throw it back!’

FOLLOW GAME 5 OF THE WORLD SERIES ON FOX SPORTS

"You know the significance of the ball, but getting the Yankees back into this game was way more significant."

Freeman, who remains in line to win World Series MVP if the Dodgers capture the title over the Yankees, tied George Springer’s record of five straight World Series games with a home run on Monday night. And that blast was one the Yankees never recovered from, as Walker Buehler and the rest of the Dodgers’ pitching staff kept the Yankees’ bats at bay.

Then, just as he did in the top of the first inning in Game 3, Freeman connected on a hanging slider from Luis Gil and sent it over the fence for a two-run home run to give the Dodgers an early lead.

MLB history was made in that moment with six straight World Series games with a home run, but Kline, alongside his business partner Scott Zemachson, decided it was better to get the crowd back into the game after they went silent due to another Freeman blast.

"This is the turning point," Kline said. "The bats came alive after that, the stadium was electric, the air was re-inflated. It was fire, it was nuts.

"There were some people who came up later and mentioned the significance of that ball, the history and I’m like, ‘No regrets.’ This is bigger than money."

The Yankees’ bats came alive, thanks in part to an Anthony Volpe two-out grand slam that put the Yankees up for good in this critical Game 4 in the Bronx.

It’s unknown exactly how much Kline may have gotten for the Freeman ball, but Jorge Soler’s Game 6 homer during the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series went for $70,000. Freeman’s streak of World Series games dates back to Games 5 and 6 of that series.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Kline didn’t care. He’s a diehard Yankees fan who responded in that moment as many others have in the past – toss it back on the field.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.