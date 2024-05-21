Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele's wife says she was 'blacking out' while celebrating husband's PGA Championship win

It was Schauffele's first major win

Xander Schauffele earned his first major win on Sunday at the PGA Championship, and it was a wild day for his family.

As Schauffele's six-footer lipped in for the victory — a miss would have forced a playoff with Bryson DeChambeau — he raised his arms in the air in what seemed like a relaxed sigh of relief.

It was the opposite for his wife, Maya.

The Schauffeles

Xander Schauffele and wife Maya Schauffele smile with the Wanamaker Trophy after his one-stroke victory in the final round of the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club May 19, 2024, in Louisville.  (Keyur Khamar/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

Speaking with "The Athletic," Maya said she was "blacking out" in celebration.

"This means everything," an emotional Maya said. "Everything that he has worked hard for, it just goes to show that you’ll see results if you put in the work. He deserves it more than anything. Why do I say that?  I’ve seen the dedication, the work that he puts in, the hours. Even during off weeks, there’s never an off week; they’re constantly practicing. The grind never stops."

The victory was a legacy changer for the 30-year-old, who has now finished in the top three in each major. He tied for second at the 2018 Open Championship and 2019 Masters and tied for third at the 2019 U.S. Open. His previous best finish at the PGA Championship was a tie for 10th in 2017.

Xander kissing trophy

Xander Schauffele kisses the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club May 19, 2024, in Louisville.  (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It remained to be seen whether Schauffele could get over the hump on Sunday. It was just the previous week he lost a 54-hole lead at the Wells Fargo, which had been the sixth time he lost a tournament with at least a share of the lead.

But Schauffele hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy with a big smile on his face, knowing his name would forever be etched on it. 

Schauffele's 263 strokes over his four rounds is the lowest scoring total in major championship history, and his 21-under was the best score-to-par in a major.

Xander Schauffele wins PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele celebrates as he secured a one-shot win with a birdie on the 18th hole in the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club May 19, 2024, in Louisville. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

He also tied a record with a major low of a nine-under 62 in Thursday's first round.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

