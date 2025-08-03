Expand / Collapse search
WWE

Wyatt Sicks retain WWE Tag Team Championship in wild TLC match at SummerSlam

The TLC match included some insane violence

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Tables, ladders and chairs (TLC) at SummerSlam could only mean one thing – absolute carnage.

Wyatt Sicks members Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy were forced to defend their WWE Tag Team Championship in a six-pack TLC match against the Motor City Machineguns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley), the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), Fraxiom (Nathan Fraser and Axiom), DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa) and Andrade and Rey Fenix.

Wyatt Sicks win the title

Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross Celebrate winning during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 3, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

To put more pressure on the 12 men, legendary WWE tag teams Bubba Ray Dudley and D’Von Dudley and Matt and Jeff Hardy were in attendance at MetLife Stadium to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first official TLC match.

Gacy and Lumis would be the ones to retrieve the titles in a wild match that saw some insane spots and violent bumps.

In one of the first big spots of the night, Gacy tried to throw Ford through a table set up in the corner of the ring. Instead, he voided it by jumping over it and landing on three competitors.

TLC match at SummerSlam

The Wyatt Sicks Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, #DIY Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, The Street Profits Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, Motor City Machine Guns Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, Fraxiom, Nathan Frazer and Axiom, Andrade and Rey Fenix in action during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 3, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Cooper Niell/WWE via Getty Images)

Then, the table spots came out. Gargano put Gacy through a table with a springboard DDT, Lumis hit a legdrop onto Ford through a table, Fenix hit a frog splash to put Frazer through a table and to cap it off, Axiom hit a Spanish Fly on Dawkins and put him through a table.

Later, Gargano’s wife, Candice LeRae inserted herself into the match to try to help DIY. Instead, she was bumped from the top of a ladder and sent through another ladder on the outside. 

The scramble continued on as several competitors tried to grab the championship at the same time. Bo Dallas got involved in the match and took out several people on top of the ladder through stacked-up tables on the outside of the ring.

Andrade would come into the match and responded with a sunset flip powerbomb onto a ladder to Dallas.

In the end, Gacy took advantage of everyone being down and climbed the ladder for the win.

Triple H celebrates with the crwod

Triple H enters the ring during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 3, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Freeda /WWE via Getty Images)

The Wyatt Sicks retained the titles and are in complete control of the tag-team division.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.