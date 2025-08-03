Wyatt Sicks retain WWE Tag Team Championship in wild TLC match at SummerSlam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tables, ladders and chairs (TLC) at SummerSlam could only mean one thing – absolute carnage.

Wyatt Sicks members Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy were forced to defend their WWE Tag Team Championship in a six-pack TLC match against the Motor City Machineguns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley), the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), Fraxiom (Nathan Fraser and Axiom), DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa) and Andrade and Rey Fenix.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

To put more pressure on the 12 men, legendary WWE tag teams Bubba Ray Dudley and D’Von Dudley and Matt and Jeff Hardy were in attendance at MetLife Stadium to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first official TLC match.

Gacy and Lumis would be the ones to retrieve the titles in a wild match that saw some insane spots and violent bumps.

In one of the first big spots of the night, Gacy tried to throw Ford through a table set up in the corner of the ring. Instead, he voided it by jumping over it and landing on three competitors.

SUMMERSLAM NIGHT 1 DELIVERS SHOCKING SETH ROLLINS CASH IN

Then, the table spots came out. Gargano put Gacy through a table with a springboard DDT, Lumis hit a legdrop onto Ford through a table, Fenix hit a frog splash to put Frazer through a table and to cap it off, Axiom hit a Spanish Fly on Dawkins and put him through a table.

Later, Gargano’s wife, Candice LeRae inserted herself into the match to try to help DIY. Instead, she was bumped from the top of a ladder and sent through another ladder on the outside.

The scramble continued on as several competitors tried to grab the championship at the same time. Bo Dallas got involved in the match and took out several people on top of the ladder through stacked-up tables on the outside of the ring.

Andrade would come into the match and responded with a sunset flip powerbomb onto a ladder to Dallas.

In the end, Gacy took advantage of everyone being down and climbed the ladder for the win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Wyatt Sicks retained the titles and are in complete control of the tag-team division.