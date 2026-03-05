Here is how Team USA has fared in previous World Baseball Classics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The sixth World Baseball Classic is officially underway, with Australia defeating Chinese Taipei 3-0 in the opening game, and Team USA has its eyes on winning it all for the second time.

The United States won their first title in 2017 and almost won their second consecutive World Baseball Classic in 2023, but they lost to Team Japan 3-2 after Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to end the game in thrilling fashion.

Here is a look back at Team USA’s results over the previous five World Baseball Classics.

2006 – Eliminated in the second round

The U.S. went 3-3 in the team’s introduction to the World Baseball Classic but lost to South Korea and Mexico in the second round and finished in eighth place. Ken Griffey Jr. was Team USA’s best player, as he hit .524 with three home runs and 10 RBI in six games.

2009 – Eliminated in the semifinals

Team USA, led by David Wright and Jimmy Rollins, advanced to the semifinals, where they lost to Team Japan 9-4. It looked like the team would suffer a similar fate as in 2006, as they lost their first game in the second round, 11-1, to Puerto Rico.

They beat the Netherlands, setting up a rematch with Puerto Rico in an elimination game. Wright hit a walk-off single, capping off a ninth-inning comeback to move on.

Rollins hit .417 with one home run, four RBI, two triples and four stolen bases in eight games. The Americans went 4-4.

2013 – Eliminated in the second round

The U.S.’ struggles in the World Baseball Classic continued, as they opened pool play with a 5-2 loss to Mexico. They turned it around and made it to the second round but lost to Puerto Rico.

Captain David Wright was Team USA’s best player before he got hurt and missed the last two games with an oblique injury. In four games, Wright hit .438 with one home run and 10 RBI.

2017 – Won the championship

Team USA finally got over the hump and won it all, defeating Puerto Rico 8-0 in the final. Marcus Stroman was named the WBC MVP for recording three starts, throwing six scoreless innings against Puerto Rico in the final.

Center fielder Adam Jones provided one of the most thrilling moments of the tournament with his show-stopping home run robbery on Manny Machado, who was his teammate on the Baltimore Orioles at the time. Giancarlo Stanton, Eric Hosmer and Christian Yelich helped provide some of the offense for Team USA. They went 6-2 in the tournament.

2023 – Lost in the Championship

Team USA failed to mount a ninth-inning comeback against Team Japan in the final, losing 3-2 and falling just short of winning their second consecutive title.

Team USA’s lineup was stacked, led by captain Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Paul Goldschmidt. However, Trea Turner emerged as the star of the tournament, clubbing five home runs in seven games.

Turner’s biggest home run was an electrifying go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning to propel Team USA to a 9-7 victory over Venezuela in the quarterfinal round. The U.S.’ offense led the team to a 5-2 record, as they scored more than nine runs in three of the first six games.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.