Jon Rahm arranges private jet for LIV golfers stranded in Middle East amid Iran's counterattacks: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several LIV Golf players were reportedly stranded in Dubai amid attacks by Iran, but they are safe thanks to one of their own.

Seven players and a caddie were stuck in the United Arab Emirates as Iran committed retaliatory attacks on Israel and several of its neighbors.

The Saudi-backed league is playing in Hong Kong this weekend, so those who have homes in Dubai were there before heading to China. But once the attacks began, airports closed and flights were canceled.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LIV reportedly explored options to get its players to Hong Kong safely, but Jon Rahm took matters into his own hands, according to Golf.com.

The two-time major winner and his team arranged a charter flight through his partnership with VistaJet, a private aviation company, to fly the members from Oman to Hong Kong. LIV had planned on getting its players to London first.

"Do whatever you have to do, but get them get out of there," Rahm reportedly told his team.

Two of the members were part of Rahm's Legion XIII squad.

It was no easy commute, as a typical four-plus hour drive was much longer due to traffic with others also trying to get to Oman. But after leaving at around midnight local time Wednesday morning, they landed in Hong Kong nearly eight hours later.

Caleb Surratt, one of the golfers stuck in Dubai, told Golf Channel that it was "terrifying."

"There’s a lot of relief just knowing that they’re going to see their teammates today, and they’ll be able to compete alongside of them starting tomorrow," one source told Golf.com.

Rahm joined LIV in late 2023 in what has been rumored to be a deal worth more than $300 million. There has been some speculation that the deal was worth even double that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He won the Masters months before joining LIV after winning the U.S. Open in 2021 at Torrey Pines.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter