Trump tells Lionel Messi 'you came in and you won' during Inter Miami White House celebration

President Donald Trump has shown his love for sports many times, in and out of office, and he’s seen talent from all over the world compete for glory.

But as Trump hosted Inter Miami CF, the champions of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup, on Thursday at the White House, he couldn’t help but praise one of the best to ever play the sport – a great who won with loads of pressure on his shoulders.

"I have to say this. I’ve seen a lot of great players come into the world of sports, and they’ve come from all different countries, all different players," Trump said during his speech in the White House. "They’ve come, from some cases, from different states. They come to the Yankees, or they come to the Dodgers, or they come from whatever. I’ve seen them come from other countries, and there’s such a glamour [like], ‘Oh, everything’s great.’ But they don’t win. This guy won.

As Trump turned around, he addressed Messi directly.

"He came in, there was tremendous fanfare, and he won. But it’s true, they don’t win. They come in, they’re great players, they can even play OK, but they don’t win. Leo, you came in and you won, and that’s something very hard to, very unusual. And frankly, there’s a lot more pressure put on you than anyone would know because you’re sort of expected to win. But almost nobody wins. They come in, they’re great, they’re the best in the world, they get paid a fortune. You came in and you won with all that pressure. That’s an amazing tribute, so congratulations."

Trump added that his son, Barron, was ecstatic for Messi’s arrival with his Inter Miami CF teammates at the White House.

"My son said, ‘Dad, do you know who’s going to be there today?’ I said, ‘No, I got a lot of things going on.’ He said, ‘Messi!’" Trump said as those in attendance laughed.

"He’s a big soccer fan and a tremendous fan of yours."

Trump also invoked Brazilian great Pelé, saying he got to watch him play for the New York Cosmos, having been a good friend of their owner, Steve Ross, who is known for popularizing soccer in the U.S. Trump asked the crowd who was better, Pelé or Messi, and the latter simply smiled as the room agreed it was the Argentinian legend who takes that prize.

Trump listed out Inter Miami’s accomplishments, which Messi played a large role in. He had 29 goals and 16 assists in 28 matches played last season for Inter Miami, making him the MLS Golden Boot Award winner for most goals. He also won back-to-back Landon Donovan MVP Awards.

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas spoke for the team, with his brother and fellow co-owner Jose Mas looking on from the crowd. David Beckham, the British soccer legend who also has a stake in the MLS squad, didn’t attend the White House as he was supporting his wife, Victoria Beckham, with her fashion show.

The team gifted a pink Inter Miami jersey with Trump stitched on the back along with the number 47 to commemorate his place among the Presidents of the United States.

Messi and many others behind him will also be participating in the World Cup later this summer, which will be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Messi and Argentina are the reigning champions, having defeated France in a penalty shootout in a dramatic final in Qatar. The 38-year-old finally got to hoist the World Cup trophy, having chased it throughout his prime with FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi has tallied two Copa América titles, four UEFA Champions League titles and has won eight Ballon d’Or awards for the best soccer player in the world. He can now add MLS champion to his illustrious resume, and Trump commended him and the rest of Inter Miami in grand fashion on Thursday afternoon in Washington D.C.

