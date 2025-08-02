SummerSlam Night 1 delivers shocking Seth Rollins cash in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first night of SummerSlam delivered with a handful of classic matches and one heist that completely left the audience at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, stunned.

One tag-team title changed hands and the World Heavyweight Championship changed hands twice.

Read below to see how the first night played out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jey Uso & Roman Reigns def. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

It had been quite some time since Roman Reigns was in a WWE ring let alone tagging with his cousin Jey Uso. But the two didn’t skip a beat. Reigns dished out the punishment to Paul Heyman’s minions in a bit of payback for a revenge attack after WrestleMania 41.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were on their game for quite a while and had a lot of control over Uso and Reigns throughout the match. But after Breakker hit Reigns with a spear, he took his eye off of Uso.

Uso hit Breakker with a superkick then Reed with an Uso Splash. He pinned Reed for the victory.

Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair def. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Even though Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair may not have entered SummerSlam as friends, they used their veteran experience to defeat Judgment Day members Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Despite one miscue from Bliss to Flair, the "Queen" didn’t let it get to her. Flair had Bliss’ back throughout the match and a big boot to Rodriguez sealed that notion. Bliss hit the Sister Abigail on Perez for the win.

It’s the fourth tag title reign for Bliss and the second for Flair.

Sami Zayn def. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross had been a torn in the side of Sami Zayn for weeks, taking him out before a gauntlet match to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Zayn got his revenge on Kross and didn’t have to feed the devil inside of him to do it.

Zayn rejected Scarlett Bordeaux’s overtures to use a lead pipe on Kross. He hit the exploder and then the Helluva Kick and pinned cross for the win.

Before he left the ring, Zayn told Kross, "We’re done."

Tiffany Stratton def. Jade Cargill for WWE Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill showcased the future of the women’s division in a fast-paced match that featured aerial maneuvers and powerhouse assaults.

Stratton was able to counter a Jaded from the top rope and turn it into a Prettiest Moonsault Ever. She pinned Cargill and continued as the longest reigning active champion.

TIFFANY STRATTON'S WWE WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP REIGN MARCHES ON WITH WIN OVER JADE CARGILL AT SUMMERSLAM

Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre def. Jelly Roll & Randy Orton

Jelly Roll asked for it and he got the full WWE experience at MetLife Stadium. He was hit with a Claymore and put through an announce table and eventually suffered the defeat.

Logan Paul provided some of the top moments of the night – nailing the country music star with a punch to the gut, putting him through the table and then pinning him at the end of the match.

Jelly Roll gave it his best shot but, in the end, it wasn’t good enough.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seth Rollins captures World Heavyweight Championship

There was no indication that Seth Rollins was healthy, let alone healthy enough to do what he did on Saturday night.

Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract after CM Punk defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk gave all he had to Gunther and ran out of gas when Rollins came down to face him.

Punk and Gunther gave fans in New Jersey a classic match. But Rollins completed the heist of the summer and stole the title away from his longtime rival.