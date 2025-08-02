John Cena's final SummerSlam match headlines Night 2 of premium live event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If WWE fans thought Night 1 of SummerSlam was riveting, then they’re in for a rousing Night 2.

John Cena’s final SummerSlam match will cap the first-ever two-night SummerSlam premium live event. He will be in a street fight, defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes.

But it’s far from the only championship title bout on the card.

Here’s what else WWE has cooked up for Night 2 of SummerSlam.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

Naomi, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky may steal the show on the second night of SummerSlam. The three women in the match are the best of the best in the division – and possibly in the entire industry.

Naomi comes into the match as the champion, having chased in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution during the match between Ripley and Sky. It set up the triple-threat opportunity.

All women have had gold around their waists and are definitely worthy of leaving MetLife Stadium with the belt.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria in a No DQ and No Count Out Last Chance Match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria started on the "Monday Night Raw" after WrestleMania 41. Lynch even took the Women’s Intercontinental Championship off of Valkyria in the midst of the chaos since April.

Lynch will walk into the match as the veteran and willing to beat some respect into the up-and-comer. If she wins, Valkyria will never be able to challenge for the title as long as Lynch holds the belt.

Valkyria has tapped into another level during the feud and has appeared to be willing to do whatever it takes to get the championship back. If she does, she’ll be the first two-time women’s intercontinental champion.

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu in a steel cage match for the United States Championship

The Bloodline faction was incomparable at its heights. But since the stable fractured following the end of WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa has tried his best to keep the stranglehold on his family. He finds himself locked into a war with Jacob Fatu.

Fatu, the "Samoan Werewolf," lost the United States Championship thanks to JC Mateo, a returning Tonga Loa and the debuting Talla Tonga at Night of Champions. He’s looking to upend Sikoa’s reign and possibly put the Bloodline behind him for good.

It will all be decided in a Steel Cage match.

AJ STYLES MAKES 1ST TNA APPEARANCE IN OVER 10 YEARS AT SLAMMIVERSARY; WWE NXT STARS LEAVE AS CHAMPIONS

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship

A.J. Styles teased during the SummerSlam Kickoff Show on Friday night that this SummerSlam premium live event may be the last for his career. If it is, he’s sure to put on a banger of a match against Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio has been the intercontinental champion since he won the belt in a fatal four-way match against Bron Breakker, Finn Balor and Penta at WrestleMania 41. He’s dispatched any challengers who have stepped up to him and Styles might be in his way next.

Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy vs. Andrade & Ray Fenix vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. Axiom & Nathan Fraser vs. Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin vs. Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Earlier this year, a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match determined the WWE tag team champions on SmackDown. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, known as the Street Profits, won the titles at that point. But the return of the Wyatt Sicks has turned the division upside down.

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy eventually became the champions and now the entire division is either fearful of the spooky stable or they’re all fighting with each other. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis made a SummerSlam match a few weeks ago – a six-pack TLC match for the tag titles.

It’s sure to be a doozy and filled with violence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes in a street fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship

This could very well be it for John Cena.

Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 with the help of Travis Scott. But with Scott out of the picture and The Rock not seen since Elimination Chamber, Cena changed his attitude in the final "Friday Night SmackDown" before SummerSlam. He credited Rhodes with waking him up and forcing him to sign the contract that led to the street fight.

Rhodes wanted the Cena that preached hustle, loyalty and respect over the course of his 25-year career. He’s going to get that on Sunday night. But he might want to be careful. Cena looked locked in and ready for a fight.