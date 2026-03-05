Iranian women's soccer fans show support for Trump as team appears to pivot on national anthem stance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Iranian women’s soccer team appeared to pivot from its silent stance at the Women’s Asian Cup on Thursday, singing and saluting during their national anthem before its match against Australia.

Meanwhile, Iranian fans voiced support for President Donald Trump in the stands amid the ongoing joint military campaign against Iran.

Before the start of the match against Australia, the women’s team notably participated in the performance of the anthem. The women were seen saluting as rain added to the somber moment.

It was in stark contrast to the opening match against South Korea, when the women’s squad stood silent as Iran head coach Marziyeh Jafari, also silent, smiled at her team. The silence was interpreted by some as an act of resistance amid the ongoing joint military strikes by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

But, according to reports, the squad was "instructed" to participate in their next match. The team has remained silent on the subject since before the start of the tournament. The Women’s Asian Cup did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The night before Iran’s 4-0 loss to Australia, Iran striker Sara Didar choked back tears as she shared the concerns of players and management for their families and loved ones amid the war.

"Obviously we’re all concerned and we’re sad at what has happened to Iran and our families in Iran," Didar said in comments translated into English during a news conference. "I really hope for our country to have good news ahead. And I hope that my country will be strongly alive."

Jafari and other players declined to answer questions on the war at their opening press conference on Sunday. On Wednesday, moderators asked reporters to stick to soccer-related questions.

Meanwhile, supporters of Iran voiced their support for Trump and a free Iran during Thursday’s match. Pre-Islamic Revolution flags were seen being waved in the crowd, while others held up signs with letters spelling Trump’s name.

In his first video remarks posted to Truth Social, Trump encouraged the Iranian people to take over their government once the United States and Israel finished "major combat operations" in Iran.

"The hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside," he said, addressing the Iranian people. "This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America's help, but you never got it. No President was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a President who is giving you what you want."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.