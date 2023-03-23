Expand / Collapse search
WWE star Alexa Bliss revealed to be 'Masked Singer' contestant

Bliss has not been on WWE TV for a about a month

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
WWE superstar Alexa Bliss was revealed to be one of the contestants on FOX’s "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.

Bliss, whose real name is Alexis Cabrera, was revealed to be "Axolotl." Bliss was standing on stage with Nick Cannon as the judges and the crowd were yelling "take-it-off!" at her. She had a little bit of a struggle trying to get the costume’s head off. Fans in the audience were stunned.

Bianca Belair, bottom, and Alexa Bliss wrestle during the Raw Women's championship during the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome on Jan. 28, 2023 in San Antonio.

Bianca Belair, bottom, and Alexa Bliss wrestle during the Raw Women's championship during the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome on Jan. 28, 2023 in San Antonio. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

"Who would’ve thought?" Nicole Scherzinger said.

Bliss was asked about her experience on "The Masked Singer."

"This was something that was personal for me because I actually have crippling stage fright when it comes to singing. I actually cried backstage before coming out here because I was just so nervous," she said. "But I am just so proud of myself because I conquered my fear. And y’all were so great. Everyone was so awesome. It just one of those things. …. I deal with anxiety. So something I wanted to show. … I can make myself proud.

Alexa Bliss is introduced prior to the Raw Women's championship during the WWE Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome on Jan. 28, 2023 in San Antonio.

Alexa Bliss is introduced prior to the Raw Women's championship during the WWE Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome on Jan. 28, 2023 in San Antonio. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

"If anyone else is having something where they’re afraid to do something, do something everyday that scares you because I did this today and it was so fun."

Bliss is a five-time women’s champion between the RAW and SmackDown brands.

She has not appeared on WWE TV since Jan. 28. She addressed her status earlier this month insisting she is not on a hiatus.

Alexa Bliss attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Alexa Bliss attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp)

"Tired of seeing these tweets," she wrote. "I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me."

