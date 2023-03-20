Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE
Published

MMA fighter shoots his shot with WWE star Liv Morgan after winning his bout

Denzel Freeman had just won his PFL fight against Raiden Kovacs

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A mixed martial artist used his platform to shoot his shot with WWE superstar Liv Morgan on Friday.

Denzel Freeman picked up his fourth professional win with a victory over Raiden Kovacs via technical knockout at the Professional Fighters League Challenger Series 2023 Week 8. Freeman only needed one round to get past Kovacs. It was his first fight since July 2021 at Titan FC 70.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Denzel Freeman celebrates after defeating Raiden Kovacs during the 2023 PFL Challenger Series: Week 8 at Universal Studios on March 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Denzel Freeman celebrates after defeating Raiden Kovacs during the 2023 PFL Challenger Series: Week 8 at Universal Studios on March 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"If Liv Morgan is listening, I’m trying to take you out on a date, girl," Freeman said with a smirk.

He also dedicated his win to Anthony "Rumble" Johnson – a former UFC star who passed away in November after a battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. He was only 38.

Freeman added on his Twitter account: "Shooters gotta shoot."

Raiden Kovacs fights against Denzel Freeman during the 2023 PFL Challenger Series: Week 8 at Universal Studios on March 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Raiden Kovacs fights against Denzel Freeman during the 2023 PFL Challenger Series: Week 8 at Universal Studios on March 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

TRISH STRATUS-LITA RIVALRY HELPED REVOLUTIONIZE WOMEN'S WRESTLING IN WWE: 'IT’S EVERYTHING WE COULD ASK FOR'

Morgan did not respond to the fighter’s courting, but she did retweet Freeman. It is unclear whether Morgan is dating anyone. She had reportedly been linked to former WWE wrestler Bo Dallas.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on the show Friday in a tag-tea match with Raquel Gonzalez. The two defeated Emma and Tegan Nox to earn a spot in fatal four-way tag-team match at WrestleMania.

For now, Morgan and Gonzalez is the only tag team in there. Three other teams need to win qualifying matches to get into the match.

Liv Morgan attends the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square on Monday, March 6, 2023, in New York.

Liv Morgan attends the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square on Monday, March 6, 2023, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Liv Morgan looks on during the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio.

Liv Morgan looks on during the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morgan previously lost to Rhea Ripley via submission earlier this month.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.