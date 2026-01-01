Expand / Collapse search
Tennis

Women's tennis legend Martina Navratilova defends JK Rowling in debate over males in women's spaces

Former champion tells critic that males in women's spaces is not 'fringe' for affected women

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Martina Navratilova speaks at Take Back Title IX rally Video

Martina Navratilova speaks at Take Back Title IX rally

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova speaks at an Independent Women's Forum event about the vitriol she receives from those on the left about protecting sex-based spaces.

Women's tennis legend Martina Navratilova stepped into a social media debate in defense of famed "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling over biological males in women's spaces on Thursday. 

Rowling responded to an X thread by English columnist Dan Hodges, who was condemning what he considered "hostile" treatment of biological male transgender people who enter women's spaces. 

Rowling sarcastically wrote in response to Hodges, "A man explaining to women that they should pretend some of his fellow men are women because that’s ‘respectful’ is exactly what this debate needed. Thanks for your bravery."

J.K. Rowling at premiere event

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling said on X this week she's not keen on reconciling with actress Emma Watson over their political differences. (SOPA Images/Getty)

Rowling later wrote, "What you, and many other men, fail to grasp, possibly because you're so used to women coddling men's feelings you see it as the natural order of things, is that while a trans-identified man is absolutely and rightly free to dress and refer to himself however he likes in our society, that doesn't give him rights over women's beliefs and speech.

"I don't believe a man literally becomes a woman when he identifies as one, and as I have freedom of speech, I have the right to call him a man. The verifiable truth of sex forms the legal basis for women's rights and for safeguarding. Nothing reveals your inability to grasp this issue, or your fundamental sexism, more than the fact that you, a man, are assuming the right to dictate to women how they should speak about men." 

Another user then responded to Rowling, arguing that the topic of trans people invading women's spaces is a "fringe issue." 

Navratilova then entered the debate in defense of Rowling. 

"Fringe for you maybe. Not so fringe for the women who are affected by males in women’s sex based spaces . Compelled speech is not ok either," Navratilova wrote. 

Martina Navratilova points

Tennis legend and female rights activist Martina Navratilova blasted The New York Times for a controversial description of biological women. (Angel Martinez/Getty Images for Laureus)

Navratilova has been a polarizing figure on social media for her conflicted support for liberals and opposition of Trump. She regularly slams Democrats for allowing biological males in women's sports.

Last December, she said she was "mad" Republicans have tackled the nationwide controversy of trans athletes in women's sports instead of the Democrats. 

"And I am so mad that the Republicans captured this issue – shame on all the elected Democrats who keep silent on this!!! #whataboutthewomen," she wrote on X.

The tennis legend appeared at the Independent Women's Forum's Take Back Title IX rally in June to address the issue.

"Initially, being the Democrats and the women that we are for the most part, we in this group were trying to find every single possible way to include trans-identified men, males who identify as women, into women’s sports," she said. "And the more we try to find a way to mitigate the advantage, to handicap, to somehow to include, the more we figured out it’s not possible. It’s not possible to do it in a fair way, and here we are in a much different position.

"As I got deeper into the issue, I also saw the connection between women’s sex-based spaces and women’s sports. They are totally interconnected, and I’m sure the swimmers at Penn could tell you all about that. You heard about Lia Thomas, right?

Martina Navratilova in Queens

Martina Navratilova in September 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Now, it’s, ‘Oh, you’re a homophobe.’ Go figure. I’ve been out since ’81. Yeah, I’m a homophobe," she said, rolling her eyes. "‘You’re a bigot, you’re a transphobe, you’re a Nazi, you’re a fascist, you’re a communist,’ everything and everything in between. And this is coming from the left. I am the left! My people are turning on me. They’re turning on us women who speak up for women’s sex-based rights."

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

