AOC ripped by women's sports activists in response to 'Transgender Awareness Week' post

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was criticized on social media for a post celebrating "Transgender Awareness Week."

Many of the criticisms were leveled by activists fighting for the protection of women's sports from biological male transgender athletes.

Figures to speak out are former U.S. gymnast and XX-XY Athletics co-founder Jennifer Sey, and former UPenn women's swimmer and conservative influencer Paula Scanlan.

Ocasio-Cortez was the subject of immense criticism for advocating in favor of trans athletes in women's and girls' sports in 2024 and early 2025. The congresswoman then sparked a viral feud with conservative activist Riley Gaines at the end of October.

In a series of X posts, Ocasio-Cortez mocked Gaines, who had just given birth to her first child, with comments including, "I would like to challenge this person to get a real job," and "Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth."

In January, Ocasio-Cortez was mocked for a hysterical rant on the floor of the House of Representatives over the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. In a viral two-minute tirade, she included both false and unsubstantiated claims. Her speech ended with an unexplained claim that "CEOs love this bill" as it related to the California Wildfires.

Ocasio-Cortez opened her argument by referencing Republicans' history in voting against the "Violence Against Women Act" and an apparent false claim in reference to their stance on abortion rights.

Ocasio-Cortez was also one of many Democrats to push unsubstantiated claims that the bill would subject young girls to sexual predators.

"And why? To open up gender, and yes, genital examinations into little girls of this country, in the so-called name of attacking trans girls!" Ocasio-Cortez continued.

Nowhere in the bill did it state that girls or women would be subject to genital examination in order to participate in sports. However, Ocasio-Cortez, along with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other Democrats opposing it, have cited that possibility as their top argument in opposing the act.

The argument resulted in backlash by voters in both parties, including prominent Rutgers law professor Gary Francione who has been a lifelong Democrat dating back to the 1970s. Francione previously told Fox News Digital that he unregistered from the party in response to Ocasio-Cortez, and suggested other Democrats would follow.

"I can say confidently of the people I know who are Democrats who I've spoken to, the vast majority of them are very unhappy about all of this stuff and feel that the party has lost its way," Francione said. "I know a couple who said they are going to [unregister]."

Earlier in January, a New York Times/Ipsos survey found the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don't think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women's sports.

Of the 2,128 people who participated, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports. Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women.