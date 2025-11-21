Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tennis

Martina Navratilova spars after being questioned for opposing males in women's spaces while supporting Dems

'I agree with the Dems on just about every single issue but one,' Navratilova wrote

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Martina Navratilova speaks at 'Take Back Title IX' rally Video

Martina Navratilova speaks at 'Take Back Title IX' rally

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova speaks at an Independent Women's Forum event about the vitriol she receives from those on the left about protecting sex-based spaces.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Women's tennis legend Martina Navratilova got into a brief social media spat with a low-profile user on X after he called out Navratilova for supporting Democrats while also being vocally opposed to letting biological male transgender people access women's spaces. 

Navratilova responded to a news report on a spa being forced to let a male access the women's locker room as a result of a discrimination lawsuit. 

"To say this is wrong is an understatement," Navratilova wrote in response.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Martina Navratilova at Roland-Garros

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova during the trophy presentations, which she presented along with Chris Evert after the Women's Singles Final on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the 2024 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 8th, 2024, in Paris, France. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Comedian Lou Perez responded to the tennis great, pointing out that Navratilova is a staunch supporter of Democrats and critic of President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

"You voted for this," Perez wrote. 

Navratilova responded, writing, "I voted against totalitarianism- nice try." 

Perez then responded with a screenshot of Navratilova's own X bio, which reads, "voting blue despite the Dems stance on women’s sex based spaces."

HIGH-RANKING DEMOCRATS ADMIT TO KNOWINGLY ABANDONING WOMEN 

Martina Navratilova is awarded with the "Golden Racket"

Former Tennis player Martina Navratilova reacts prior to the Men's Singles Final match between Holger Rune of Denmark and Daniil Medvedev on Day Fourteen of the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 at Foro Italico on May 21, 2023 in Rome, Italy.  (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Navratilova confessed, "I agree with the Dems on just about every single issue but one- while I strongly disagree with Trump and his sycophants on every single issue but one. Ok?!?"

Perez then invited the tennis legend to his upcoming comedy show, to which Navratilova has not responded at the time of publication. 

Navratilova has been a polarizing figure on social media for her conflicted support for liberals and opposition of Trump, as she regularly slams Democrats for allowing biological males in women's sports.

Last December, she said she was "mad" that Republicans have tackled the nationwide controversy of trans athletes in women's sports, instead of the Democrats. 

"And I am so mad that the Republicans captured this issue – shame on all the elected Democrats who keep silent on this!!! #whataboutthewomen," she wrote on X.

The tennis legend appeared at the Independent Women's Forum's "Take Back Title IX" rally in June to address the issue.

AOC RIPPED BY WOMEN'S SPORTS ACTIVISTS IN RESPONSE TO 'TRANSGENDER AWARENESS WEEK' POST 

Martina Navratilova in 2023

Martina Navratilova during a join press conference with Chris Evert of the USA, on Day 5 of the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023 part of the Hologic WTA Tour, on November 2, 2023, in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Initially, being the Democrats and the women that we are for the most part, we in this group were trying to find every single possible way to include trans-identified men, males who identify as women, into women’s sports," she said. "And the more we try to find a way to mitigate the advantage, to handicap, to somehow to include, the more we figured out it’s not possible. It’s not possible to do it in a fair way and here we are in a much different position.

"As I got deeper into the issue, I also saw the connection between women’s sex-based spaces and women’s sports – they are totally interconnected, and I’m sure the swimmers at Penn could tell you all about that. You heard about Lia Thomas, right?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Now, it’s, ‘Oh, you’re a homophobe.’ Go figure. I’ve been out since ’81, yeah, I’m a homophobe," she said, rolling her eyes. "‘You’re a bigot, you’re a transphobe, you’re a Nazi, you’re a fascist, you’re a communist,’ everything and everything in between. And this is coming from the left. I am the left! My people are turning on me. They’re turning on us, women, who speak up for women’s sex-based rights."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.
 


 

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue