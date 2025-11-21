Martina Navratilova spars after being questioned for opposing males in women's spaces while supporting Dems

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Women's tennis legend Martina Navratilova got into a brief social media spat with a low-profile user on X after he called out Navratilova for supporting Democrats while also being vocally opposed to letting biological male transgender people access women's spaces.

Navratilova responded to a news report on a spa being forced to let a male access the women's locker room as a result of a discrimination lawsuit.

"To say this is wrong is an understatement," Navratilova wrote in response.

Comedian Lou Perez responded to the tennis great, pointing out that Navratilova is a staunch supporter of Democrats and critic of President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

"You voted for this," Perez wrote.

Navratilova responded, writing, "I voted against totalitarianism- nice try."

Perez then responded with a screenshot of Navratilova's own X bio, which reads, "voting blue despite the Dems stance on women’s sex based spaces."

Navratilova confessed, "I agree with the Dems on just about every single issue but one- while I strongly disagree with Trump and his sycophants on every single issue but one. Ok?!?"

Perez then invited the tennis legend to his upcoming comedy show, to which Navratilova has not responded at the time of publication.

Navratilova has been a polarizing figure on social media for her conflicted support for liberals and opposition of Trump, as she regularly slams Democrats for allowing biological males in women's sports.

Last December, she said she was "mad" that Republicans have tackled the nationwide controversy of trans athletes in women's sports, instead of the Democrats.

"And I am so mad that the Republicans captured this issue – shame on all the elected Democrats who keep silent on this!!! #whataboutthewomen," she wrote on X.

The tennis legend appeared at the Independent Women's Forum's "Take Back Title IX" rally in June to address the issue.

"Initially, being the Democrats and the women that we are for the most part, we in this group were trying to find every single possible way to include trans-identified men, males who identify as women, into women’s sports," she said. "And the more we try to find a way to mitigate the advantage, to handicap, to somehow to include, the more we figured out it’s not possible. It’s not possible to do it in a fair way and here we are in a much different position.

"As I got deeper into the issue, I also saw the connection between women’s sex-based spaces and women’s sports – they are totally interconnected, and I’m sure the swimmers at Penn could tell you all about that. You heard about Lia Thomas, right?

"Now, it’s, ‘Oh, you’re a homophobe.’ Go figure. I’ve been out since ’81, yeah, I’m a homophobe," she said, rolling her eyes. "‘You’re a bigot, you’re a transphobe, you’re a Nazi, you’re a fascist, you’re a communist,’ everything and everything in between. And this is coming from the left. I am the left! My people are turning on me. They’re turning on us, women, who speak up for women’s sex-based rights."

