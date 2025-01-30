WNBA star who hurt Caitlin Clark's eye calls for league to 'take action' against Trump administration policies

Connecticut Sun player DiJonai Carrington incited fierce backlash by wearing an anti-Trump shirt last weekend, and now she's taking that message even further.

During a press conference before an "Unrivaled" league game Thursday, Carrington declared it's time for WNBA players to "take action" in response to President Donald Trump's policies.

"We see that some of the policies are already going into action, and, of course, that means that as the WNBA and being at the forefront of a lot of these movements, it's time for us to also take action," Carrington said.

"It definitely needs to happen as women, women's rights being taken away, like, now, LGBTQ rights being taken away now. They haven't happened yet, but definitely in the works."

Carrington wore a shirt that said, "The F--- Donald Trump Tour" Friday while walking into Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

The player is most known for her interactions with women's basketball phenom Caitlin Clark during Clark's rookie WNBA season in 2024.

Carrington gave Clark a black eye after poking her during a game between Clark's Indiana Fever and Carrington's Connecticut Sun in the first round of the playoffs in September. Carrington laughed with Fever teammate Marina Mabrey after the incident.

Carrington has said she didn't intentionally poke Clark in the eye and that she wasn't laughing about the incident. However, she made light of the controversy over Clark's black eye in an Instagram Live video in October.

In the video, Carrington and her girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith, who plays on the Indiana Fever with Clark, were in their kitchen when Smith poked Carrington in the eye.

"Ow, you poked me in the eye," Carrington said. Smith apologized, and the two laughed.

"Did you do it on purpose?" Carrington asked.

Carrington provoked Clark fans prior to the eye-poking incident with multiple statements berating Clark and her fan base.

During a game in June, Carrington fouled Clark after Clark received an inbound pass from teammate Kristy Wallace. Clark caught the pass and started toward the basket. Carrington was late getting to Clark due to a screen by Aliyah Boston, and she bumped into Clark.

Later that month, Carrington posted on X , saying Clark should do more to speak out about people using her name for "racism" and other forms of prejudice. She also called the Fever fans the "nastiest" in the league.