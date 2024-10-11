DiJonai Carrington, Caitlin Clark's teammate appear to joke about infamous eye-poking incident

DiJonai Carrington poked WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark in the eye during a game last month.

Carrington struck Clark while trying to block a pass from Clark in the first quarter. Slow-motion footage showed Carrington bending her hand while coming down from the block attempt, pointing her nails in Clark's face.

No foul was called on the play.

The play unquestionably increased Carrington's celebrity, and now she appears to be joking about it.

In a recent Instagram Live video, Carrington and her girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith, who plays on the Indiana Fever with Clark, were in their kitchen when Smith poked Carrington in the eye.

"Ow, you poked me in the eye," Carrington said. Smith apologized, and the two laughed.

"Did you do it on purpose?" Carrington asked.

The question could be a shot at Christine Brennan, the USA Today reporter who asked Carrington whether she had poked Clark intentionally. That drew a scathing statement from the Women's National Basketball Players' Association, which accused Brennan of fueling racism with the question.

Carrington denied intentionally trying to give Clark a black eye while talking to reporters.

"I don’t even know why I would intend to hit anybody in the eye," Carrington said. "That doesn’t even make sense to me. But, no, I didn’t. I didn’t know I hit her, actually. I was trying to make a play on the ball, and I guess I followed through, and I hit her. So, obviously, it’s never intentional. That’s not even like the type of player that I am."

Clark didn't think Carrington purposely hit her in the eye.

Carrington has a history of antagonizing Clark and her fans in the past. During a game in June, Carrington fouled Clark after Clark received an inbound pass from teammate Kristy Wallace. Clark caught the pass and started toward the basket. Carrington was late getting to Clark due to a screen by Aliyah Boston, and she bumped Clark.

Later that month, Carrington posted on X, saying Clark should do more to speak out about people using her name for "racism" and other forms of prejudice. She also called the Fever fans the "nastiest" in the league.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.