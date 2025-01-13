Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark's alleged stalker arrested, accused of sending WNBA star sexually violent messages

A Texas man was arrested Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
A Texas man was arrested for allegedly stalking and sending sexually violent messages to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Michael Thomas Lewis, 55, was charged with stalking threatening sexual battery or death, FOX 59 reported, citing court documents. The charge is considered to be a Level 5 felony.

Caitlin Clark at Butler game

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York, on Jan. 4, 2025. (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

Lewis allegedly sent Clark sexually violent messages through his X account. One message said he had been driving around her house multiple times and encouraged her "not to call the law just yet." He also allegedly spoke of going to a Fever game and sitting behind the bench.

Authorities talked to Lewis about the messages on Jan. 8, according to the station. He reportedly told authorities he was going to Indianapolis for vacation and downplayed the number of messages he sent to the WNBA sharpshooter.

Thomas told authorities the messages weren’t threatening and called it a "fantasy-type thing" and a "joke."

Caitlin Clark in August 2024

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for a game against the Connecticut Sun, Aug. 28, 2024. (Grace Smith/IndyStar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Clark reportedly alerted authorities to the messages and said she had become fearful over the words sent to her.

"t takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don’t," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said, via FOX 59. "In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence."

The arrest of Lewis came nearly a month after an Oregon man pleaded guilty to stalking UConn Huskies women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers.

Caitlin Clark poses with Fever jersey

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever poses during her introductory press conference on April 17, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Matt Kryger/NBAE via Getty Images)

Robert Cole Parmalee, 40, was arrested in August and was found with an engagement ring and lingerie while walking near Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. He said he intended to marry Bueckers.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

