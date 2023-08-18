WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu says custom shoes were ‘stolen’ at Aces’ arena; police investigate

Police in Las Vegas are investigating after New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu revealed on social media that two of her sneakers were stolen at the Aces’ arena after the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship Tuesday.

Ionescu, drafted first overall by the Liberty in 2020, posted on X, formerly Twitter, that two of her shoes went missing after her team defeated the Las Vegas Aces 82-63 to win the Commissioner’s Cup.

"Never thought I would get my shoes stolen from an opposing arena…," the former Oregon standout wrote. "Please just bring me my insoles back."

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello stressed the importance of the custom-made insoles ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Aces, which the Liberty lost 88-75.

"As an athlete, it's not about the shoes, per se, it's about the insoles," she said, via ESPN.

"She's got some [other] shoes here. They travel with enough shoes. It was just about the insoles. Hopefully, they can be found. Keep the shoes, but give the insoles back. She can get plenty of shoes. But we're on the road, so it's not like we can just get some insoles."

After the loss, which ended New York's six-game winning streak, Ionescu told reporters there had been no updates on the case of the missing shoes.

"No Idea, haven’t heard anything yet," she said.

Brian Ahern, executive director of communications for MGM Resorts International, which owns Michelob Ultra Arena, told ESPN the arena is working with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to investigate.

Ionescu hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for New York in Thursday’s loss, which followed Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup win when she connected on three of eight 3-point attempts for 12 points.

