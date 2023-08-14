Expand / Collapse search
WNBA
Enes Freedom on trans athletes in women's sports: 'Should I put on a wig ... and start dominating the WNBA?'

Freedom was trying to make a point about transgender athletes in women's sports

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Enes Kanter Freedom has been out of the NBA since the 2021-22 season and has maintained he is being "blackballed" from the league for speaking out on geopolitical issues, specifically China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

On Friday, Freedom came up with a solution while making a point about transgender athletes’ inclusion in women’s sports.

Enes Kanter Freedom in 2022

Enes Kanter Freedom attends the Algemeiner 50th Anniversary J100 Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on Nov. 29, 2022 in New York City. (Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"Men don’t belong in women’s spaces. Restrooms - Locker Rooms or Sports," he wrote on X.

"Since I’m blackballed from the @NBA, should I put on a wig, identify as a woman and start dominating the @WNBA?

"Is that when the outrage will begin? Is that fair to all the women who spent their whole life chasing their goals? Where are all the Women Rights Activists and Feminists?!"

Enes Kanter is sworn in as a U.S. citizen

Enes Kanter leaves the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston after he was sworn in as a U.S. citizen and legally changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom on Nov. 29, 2021.  (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

MARTINA NAVRATILOVA RIPS USTA'S TRANSGENDER INCLUSION POLICY: 'THIS IS NOT RIGHT AND IT IS NOT FAIR'

Freedom played 11 seasons in the NBA. He has averaged 11.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game in 748 career games in the NBA.

Transgender inclusion in women’s sports has been a hot-button issue since the latter half of 2021, when Lia Thomas was winning races as a member of the University of Pennsylvania women’s swim team. Thomas became the first transgender person to win an NCAA Championship in 2022.

Athletes like Martina Navratilova, Inga Thompson, Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan have launched a battle to keep transgender women from competing against biological females in sports.

Riley Gaines

Riley Gaines, American competitive swimmer, speaks before Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis at the Greenville Convention Center on Friday, June 2, 2023. (MCKENZIE LANGE/ Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Union Cycliste Internationale, British Rowling and World Athletics have been among the organizations to enact new rules regarding transgender athletes competing against women, including creating open categories.

