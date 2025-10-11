A'ja Wilson makes unprecedented history as Aces win third WNBA championship in 4 years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A'ja Wilson showed the world why she is a four-time WNBA MVP.

She helped complete the sweep with 31 points and nine rebounds as her Las Vegas Aces took home their third title in four years after defeating the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 in Game 4 on Friday night.

Wilson averaged 28.5 points and 11.6 rebounds in the series, earning her the Finals MVP award. She is the first person in WNBA history to be named the regular-season MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP in the same season.

The Aces were presented the championship trophy by embattled WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who was greeted with boos from the sizable contingent of Las Vegas fans who made the trip to Phoenix.

Vegas never trailed in the series clincher, building a 30-21 lead by the end of the first quarter on 55% shooting. Loyd, Gray and Evans made three straight 3s early in the second quarter to put Las Vegas ahead by 19.

The Aces made quick work of the league's first best-of-seven Finals. They scored 54 points in the first half and averaged more than 90 points per game in the series.

The Aces led 76-62 going into the fourth quarter, but the Mercury went on an 8-0 run that cut the deficit to 76-70 with 7:56 left. That was as close as they would get.

Wilson came to the postgame press conference wearing giant ski goggles from a champagne celebration in the locker room and carrying a pink tambourine, shaking it after answers she liked.

"This is a symbol of the joyfulness we have right now," Wilson said, grinning. "I'm just so grateful to be with this bunch — and that's not the alcohol talking."

Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts was ejected after receiving two quick technical fouls in the third quarter.

This might have been the most difficult of Las Vegas' championships. The Aces had a 14-14 record in early August and were coming off a record-breaking 53-point home loss to Minnesota.

That defeat could have torn the team apart, but instead it grew closer, and Las Vegas didn't lose a game during the rest of the regular season, winning 16 straight. Including the playoffs, the Aces went 25-3 after that loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

