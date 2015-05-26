White Sox down A's

Oakland, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Melky Cabrera and Jose Abreu knocked in runs in the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox edged the Oakland Athletics, 4-3, for their season-high fourth consecutive win.

Cabrera and Avisail Garcia had three hits, and the White Sox used four relievers in the eighth to limit the A's to one run.

John Danks (2-3) had six strikeouts, and surrendered three hits and two runs in seven innings.

Jesse Chavez gave up eight hits and two runs over the first six frames for the Athletics, who fell to 1-13 this season in games decided by one run.

"When you're in that many games that many times you expect to win more of them, but we haven't," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

Billy Butler clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning for Oakland, which lost for the ninth time in 10 games. The A's have the worst record in the majors at 13-25, and they are 11 1/2 games behind first-place Houston in the AL West.

The A's have committed at least one error in each of the last 13 games, which is the longest stretch for the team since April 7-21, 1982.

Fernando Rodriguez (0-1) retired the first two batters of the seventh before Adam Eaton bunted. Rodriguez threw the ball away at first and Eaton went to third.

Cabrera's single to left put the White Sox ahead, 3-2. Abreu then doubled to left field.

Zach Duke started the eighth for the White Sox, but he gave up hits to Billy Burns and Marcus Semien to place runners at the corners. Josh Reddick then grounded into a double play to clear the bases and get the A's within a run.

Jake Petricka surrendered a single to Butler and Dan Jennings allowed a Stephen Vogt single to left. David Robertson retired Brett Lawrie on a line drive to center to cap the inning and then set the side down in order in the ninth for his eighth save.

Butler's homer to right put the A's ahead, but Garcia's two-run single to center tied the game in the third.

Game Notes

The White Sox have won four straight series for the first time since August 2013 when they won five in a row ... This was the fourth consecutive road win for Chicago.