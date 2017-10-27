Week 8 NFL pick 'em

Last week: 6-8

Total record thru weeks 4-7: 23-30

Minnesota (-9.5) vsCleveland (in London)

No Myles Garrett, no Joe Thomas, and the Vikings defense has been stingy.

Pick: Minnesota (-9.5)

Atlanta (-6) vs. New York Jets

Atlanta struggled against New England last week, but eventually they have to break out. Julio Jones broke the dam with a touchdown last week, I think he gets a couple scores this week.

Pick: Atlanta (-6)

Tampa Bay (-2) vs. Carolina

Cam Newton has struggled recently, and it has boiled over to his press conferences too. Regardless, Tampa Bay's defense is struggling and ranks last in the NFL in sacks.

Pick: Carolina (+2)

New Orleans (-9) vs. Chicago

Chicago beat Carolina with the help of two defensive scores last week, but they have struggled on offense. Meanwhile, the Saints are rolling, lead the division, and now come home to the comfort of the Superdome.

Pick:New Orleans (-9)

Cincinnati (-10.5) vs. Indianapolis

The Colts have the worst pass defense in the league. Hello, A.J. Green.

Pick: Cincinnati (-10.5)

New England (-7.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers seem to be in every game, and should be able to get to Tom Brady a couple times. Not sure if they win, but it will be close.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (+7.5)

Buffalo (-2.5) vs. Oakland

The Raiders are waking up at just the right time, and Buffalo's pass defense is vulnerable.

Pick: Oakland (+2.5)

Philadelphia (-12.5) vs. San Francisco

Carson Wentz, MVP?

Pick: Philadelphia (-12.5)

Seattle (-6.5) vs. Houston

This would be a different story if Houston's defense had Watt and Mercilus. It would also be a different story if they were not playing in Seattle, which is a tough place to win if you're a rookie QB.

Pick: Seattle (-6.5)

Dallas (-2) vs. Washington

Dez Bryant vs. Josh Norman (who is expected to return from injury) should be a lot of fun. Washington is coming off a short week and is banged up up front.

Pick: Dallas (-2)

Pittsburgh (-2.5) vs. Detroit

The Steelers are getting hot at the right time, even though they certainly have not had a drama-free week. The Lions are coming off of a bye, but the Steelers are the better team.

Pick:Pittsburgh (-2.5)

Kansas City (-7.5) vs. Denver

A hungry Chiefs team who really does not want to lose three in a row after a 5-0 start gets the job done.

Pick: Kansas City (-7.5)