Wayne Gretzky reacts to Alex Ovechkin tying his NHL goals record: 'That's OK'

Wayne Gretzky began to follow Alex Ovechkin on Friday night amid his trek to surpassing The Great One as the NHL's all-time leading goalscorer – the trip was almost done in one day.

Needing three goals to surpass Gretzky, Ovechkin scored twice to tie, and tried his darnedest to get a hat trick.

Nonetheless, Gretzky had been the solo leader for over 31 years. But now he has company, and soon enough, he will be looking up for the first time in a while.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Gretzky is more than at peace with his record being tied, and soon going down.

"That's OK… That's what the game's all about," Gretzky said to the Monumental Sports Network shortly after Ovechkin tied him.

"Alex has been great for the game, great for Washington, great for his home country. It's wonderful. I'm very proud of him, I'm proud of what I accomplished, and that's what makes our game so wonderful, is the great athletes we have, and more importantly, the good people that they are."

ALEX OVECHKIN ODDS: WHEN WILL HE BREAK WAYNE GRETZKY'S SCORING RECORD?

Gretzky became the NHL’s all-time goalscorer back on March 23, 1994, when he surpassed Gordie Howe with his 802nd career goal. He scored 92 more before hanging up the cleats in 1999 to bring his total to 894.

Ovechkin lit the lamp just four minutes into the game against the Chicago Blackhawks to inch as close as he could. Then, just over five minutes into the third period, the Capitals went on a power play, and Ovechkin took advantage, taking a pass and squeaking it past goalie Spencer Knight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ovechkin's next chance at the record will be on Sunday in New York against the Islanders, with the puck set to drop at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.