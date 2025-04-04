Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NHL

Wayne Gretzky reacts to Alex Ovechkin tying his NHL goals record: 'That's OK'

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals on Friday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Wayne Gretzky began to follow Alex Ovechkin on Friday night amid his trek to surpassing The Great One as the NHL's all-time leading goalscorer – the trip was almost done in one day.

Needing three goals to surpass Gretzky, Ovechkin scored twice to tie, and tried his darnedest to get a hat trick.

Nonetheless, Gretzky had been the solo leader for over 31 years. But now he has company, and soon enough, he will be looking up for the first time in a while.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wayne Gretzky in January 2025

FILE: Canadian retired professional hockey player Wayne Gretzky arrives for the inauguration ceremony before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Saul Loeb-Pool via Imagn Images)

But Gretzky is more than at peace with his record being tied, and soon going down.

"That's OK… That's what the game's all about," Gretzky said to the Monumental Sports Network shortly after Ovechkin tied him.

"Alex has been great for the game, great for Washington, great for his home country. It's wonderful. I'm very proud of him, I'm proud of what I accomplished, and that's what makes our game so wonderful, is the great athletes we have, and more importantly, the good people that they are."

Ovechkin celebrates

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena.  (Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images)

ALEX OVECHKIN ODDS: WHEN WILL HE BREAK WAYNE GRETZKY'S SCORING RECORD?

Gretzky became the NHL’s all-time goalscorer back on March 23, 1994, when he surpassed Gordie Howe with his 802nd career goal. He scored 92 more before hanging up the cleats in 1999 to bring his total to 894.

Ovechkin lit the lamp just four minutes into the game against the Chicago Blackhawks to inch as close as he could. Then, just over five minutes into the third period, the Capitals went on a power play, and Ovechkin took advantage, taking a pass and squeaking it past goalie Spencer Knight.

Ovechkin after 894

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at Capital One Arena. The goal was the 894th of his career, tying Wayne Gretzky for most all-time goals scored in the NHL.  (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ovechkin's next chance at the record will be on Sunday in New York against the Islanders, with the puck set to drop at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.