Warriors' Steve Kerr criticizes for-profit media in the US: 'Not a good recipe for a healthy country'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr took a moment to criticize for-profit media in a recent podcast interview.

Kerr, who is never the one to shy away from talking about societal issues when it comes to sports, appeared on Audacy’s "Hey Mayne" podcast and blamed today’s media for dividing people.

"Media for profit didn’t use to be a thing," Kerr told host Kenny Mayne in Thursday’s episode. "Media for profit these days is so bad. It’s so negative because it pulls people into those camps and reinforces the negative stereotypes of the other side. Meanwhile, these media companies are just churning out the dollars by fomenting anger and distrust. And it’s like, ‘This is really not a good recipe for a healthy country."

Kerr said he did not think Donald Trump’s presidency was the catalyst for it.

"I don’t think it was Trump," he added. "Trump definitely fed the fire, but the sort of lack of dignity in public discourse over the last couple of decades, I think that matters. There used to be more of a sense of decency, even if it was fake. At least people were treating each other well in public discourse. and now, all gloves are off. And it’s led to a pretty dark place for us."

Kerr has been very outspoken when it comes to issues in the U.S. – commenting on anything from voting to gun violence.

In 2019, when asked about human rights abuses in China, Kerr flipped things around and told reporters he had not been asked about "human rights abuses" in the U.S.

"No. Nor has our record of human rights abuses come up either," he said after a reporter asked if he had been questioned about Chinese human rights while in China. "People in China didn't ask me about, you know, people owning AR-15s and mowing each other down in a mall."

"The world is a complex place and there's more gray than black and white," he added.